Athens and Attica Go Into Strict Lockdown Tomorrow

Beginning tomorrow, the lockdown restrictions in Athens and the surrounding Attica region will get tougher, and last until the end of the month. A recent spike in single-day confirmed coronavirus (Covid-19) infections caused Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to institute the new measures.

Attica has already been placed at Level B-red (strict measures) on the re-activated color-coded risk-assessment map on January 30. Greece’s prime minister made the announcement following a recommendation by the health ministry’s expert committee. Mitsotakis was cited by GTP and other sources saying:

“Two facts worry us greatly. On the one hand, the increase of hospitalizations in Attica… and, on the other, the mutations of the virus that seem to accelerate its transmissibility.”

Attica’s full lockdown is to run until February 28, and as of tomorrow, the operation of all retail stores in Attica will be suspended to include online or phone orders (click-away method). All levels of education will also close and students will follow lessons once again remotely via tele-education.