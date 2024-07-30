Fire Risk Alert: High Fire Risk in Multiple Regions

The Fire Risk Prediction Map from the General Secretariat of Civil Protection warns of a very high risk of fire (category 4) for today, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. This alert affects several regions, including Attica and islands like Kythira, parts of Central Greece, the Peloponnese, Thessaly, Central Macedonia, Crete, the Ionian Islands, and North Aegean areas such as Lesvos, Chios, Samos, and Ikaria.

The Fire Risk Prediction Map for Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

Very High Fire Risk (Category 4) Areas : Attica (including Kythira island) Central Greece (Boeotia, Evia, Fthiotida) Peloponnese (Corinthia, Argolis, Laconia) Thessaly (Larissa, Magnesia, Sporades) Central Macedonia (Thessaloniki, Kilkis) Crete Ionian Islands (Corfu) North Aegean (Lesvos, Chios, Samos, Ikaria)

: Operational Readiness : Aerial and ground patrols by Fire, Police, and Military.

Fire Services Alert : Partial alert status in affected regions.

Preventive Measures : Vehicle traffic bans and restrictions on forest access.

Citizen Advisory : Exercise extreme caution. Avoid activities that could start a fire. Report fires immediately by calling 199. Follow official guidance strictly for safety.

: Information Access: Visit the General Secretariat of Civil Protection website.

Enhanced Safety Measures

In response, a heightened stage of operational readiness involving comprehensive surveillance is in place. Aerial patrols will monitor the skies while Fire, Police, and Military forces conduct ground inspections. Fire Service personnel in the listed regions remain on partial alert to tackle any sudden service demands due to the heightened fire risk.

The Civil Protection’s action plan aims to mitigate forest fire risks. This includes preemptive vehicle traffic bans and restrictions on access to forests and vulnerable areas to prevent accidental ignitions.

Be Prepared and Stay Informed

All related government agencies and regional and municipal bodies are informed and on standby to take necessary measures. Citizens are urged to:

Exercise Caution : Avoid any activity that could ignite a fire.

Stay Informed : Follow forest fire prevention updates on the Fire Service's website and social media platforms.

Report Fires Immediately : Dial 199 to notify the Fire Service if you spot a fire.

: Dial 199 to notify the Fire Service if you spot a fire. Seek Information: Visit www.civilprotection.gr for self-protection instructions and updates.

For your safety, comply strictly with the instructions provided by the authorities in case of a fire incident. Let’s all do our part to prevent and respond effectively to our regions’ fire risks today.