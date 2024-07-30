Syníchisis Recital at the Venetian Fortress Barracks in Sitia

Syníchisis event: Flute and Harp Recital

Performers: Natalia Gerakis and Sissy Makropoulou

Location: Venetian Fortress Barracks, Sitia

Date and Time: August 1st at 9:00 PM

Admission: Free

Music: Ancient Greek themes and pieces by Gluck, Saint-Saëns, Debussy, Ravel, and Shankar

The Festival of the Region of Crete proudly progresses to Sitia after a successful event at the Panagia Gouverniotissa Monastery. On Thursday, August 1st, at 9:00 PM, the Venetian Fortress Barracks will host a captivating “Syníchisis” (Consonance) recital. Natalia Gerakis and Sissy Makropoulou will enchant the audience with a combination of ancient Greek melodies by Seikilos, Mesomedes, and Anonymous Athenian, alongside works by Gluck, Saint-Saëns, Debussy, Ravel, and Shankar.

Syníchisis poster

A Fusion of Classical and Ancient Music

Natalia Gerakis and Sissy Makropoulou, both celebrated internationally, will offer an evocative performance that intertwines the tranquil themes of ancient Greek music with classical and romantic masterpieces. Their program includes Gluck’s opera “Orpheus and Eurydice,” Saint-Saëns’ “Fantasia,” Debussy’s “Clair de lune,” Ravel’s “Pavane for a Dead Princess,” and Shankar’s “Magical Dawn.” This concert pays homage to the iconic French flautist Jean-Pierre Rampal and showcases the timeless beauty of these instruments.

The flute and harp, ancient instruments with deep roots in human history, have always played an essential role in Greek culture, symbolizing the powerful connection between humans and the divine. The harmony between the Dionysian flute and the Apollonian harp has long been one of the most alluring instrument combinations.

Admission is free for all attendees.