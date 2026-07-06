11,500 Tons of Plastic Are Choking the Greek Seas Every Year

WWF Greece has unveiled a new strategy calling for stronger action to reduce plastic pollution by 2030, warning that the country continues to generate vast amounts of plastic waste while recycling rates remain among the lowest needed to meet European targets.

The report, titled “Greece Without Plastic Pollution,” outlines a roadmap for improving recycling, expanding reuse systems, and accelerating the transition to a circular economy.

WWF’s Priority Recommendations

To achieve its 2030 targets, WWF Greece is urging the government to move beyond legislation and focus on implementation. Among its key recommendations are:

Fully enforce Greece’s single-use plastics law (Law 4736/2020) , including bans on problematic single-use plastics, the launch of the long-delayed Deposit Return System (DRS) for plastic bottles, and extended producer responsibility schemes for cigarette filters and fishing gear.

, including bans on problematic single-use plastics, the launch of the long-delayed for plastic bottles, and extended producer responsibility schemes for cigarette filters and fishing gear. Promote reuse by introducing mandatory reuse targets for restaurants, retailers, and transport operators, drawing on successful models already implemented in countries such as Germany.

by introducing mandatory reuse targets for restaurants, retailers, and transport operators, drawing on successful models already implemented in countries such as Germany. Reform packaging waste management , with higher producer fees for packaging that cannot be recycled, reuse targets, and greater transparency in reporting recycling performance.

, with higher producer fees for packaging that cannot be recycled, reuse targets, and greater transparency in reporting recycling performance. Expand producer responsibility to cover agricultural plastics and synthetic textiles, two significant but often overlooked sources of plastic pollution.

to cover agricultural plastics and synthetic textiles, two significant but often overlooked sources of plastic pollution. Implement the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (EU 2025/40) without delay, supported by technical guidance for businesses and a monitoring framework.

without delay, supported by technical guidance for businesses and a monitoring framework. Redesign waste-related fees and contributions so that revenues help finance Greece’s transition toward a circular economy.

From Legislation to Implementation

WWF argues that Greece’s biggest challenge is not the lack of environmental legislation but the inconsistent enforcement of existing laws.

The organization calls for:

stronger support for the Hellenic Recycling Organization (EOAN) ;

; a dedicated inspection and enforcement mechanism using digital tools and artificial intelligence;

technical guidance and funding programmes for businesses adapting to the new requirements;

transparent reporting of recycling performance and regular public updates.

According to Achilleas Plitharas, WWF Greece’s Programme Manager for Footprint Reduction, implementing these priority measures would enable Greece to meet the European commitment to reduce plastic pollution by 50% by 2030 and microplastic pollution by 30%.

“By implementing the priority measures described in the strategy just published by WWF Greece, our country can achieve the European target co-signed by the Prime Minister to reduce plastic pollution by 50% by 2030 and microplastic pollution by 30%,” Plitharas stated. “All that is required is unwavering political will and clear rules.”