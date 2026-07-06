Apollo Hills Reaches Major Construction Milestone on the Athens Riviera

The €200 million development on the Athens Riviera is on schedule for delivery in the second quarter of 2027.

The physical framework of the Athens Riviera’s newest luxury residential project has officially taken shape. Hines, the international real estate investment and development firm, announced the completion of the structural frame for Apollo Hills. Located in Voula, just 16 kilometers south of central Athens and resting against the foothills of Mount Hymettus, the development is progressing exactly according to its initial timeline. The construction team aims to finish and hand over the entire project by the second quarter of 2027.

Designing a €200 Million Community

This massive undertaking represents a €200 million investment into the coastal zone of the capital. The architectural vision comes from a collaboration between Porphyrios Associates and Diarchon Architects. Together, they designed a residential community that prioritizes sustainable practices, earning the project a BREEAM certification. The physical construction is being executed by the Greek contractor ELEMKAS, while the exclusive sales and marketing rights belong to Greece Sotheby’s International Realty.

The Topping Out Ceremony and Official Reactions

A formal event marked the completion of the main structural skeleton. The gathering included key figures from the public and private sectors, including the Mayor of Vari-Voula-Vouliagmeni, Gregoris Konstantellos; Paul Gomopoulos, Senior Managing Director and Head of Hines in Greece; and Savvas Savvaidis, President and CEO of Greece Sotheby’s International Realty.

Mayor Gregoris Konstantellos highlighted the impact of the development on the local municipality: “Apollo Hills sets a new standard for how large-scale projects can be implemented in our Municipality, with respect for the environment, substantial contribution to the local community, and a level of quality that upgrades the area overall. The completion of the main construction skeleton is a particularly important moment for Voula, and we look forward to the completion of the project and welcoming its future residents to our city.”

Paul Gomopoulos reflected on the physical progress and the broader vision for the site: “The completion of this construction stage is an important moment for everyone who contributed to the implementation of the project. It is the result of many months of systematic work by a dedicated team, and it is important to see this effort captured in the progress of the works. Apollo Hills is not just about building homes; it expresses what can be achieved when expertise meets a destination as unique as the Athens Riviera. We remain focused on the next steps of the project and the delivery of a result that will meet the quality that its future residents deserve.”

Savvas Savvaidis pointed out the global interest in the coastal region and the confidence the milestone brings to buyers: “Greece Sotheby’s International Realty has been connected with Apollo Hills from day one, and as the project takes shape, our conviction about its prospects is confirmed. The Athens Riviera has now established itself as one of the most sought-after luxury residential destinations in Europe, and projects of this level contribute decisively to its dynamics. International buyers are closely monitoring the market, they are informed, particularly selective, and recognize quality. Apollo Hills meets these expectations, and today’s milestone is yet another reason for trust.”