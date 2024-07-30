Virginia State Parks Innovate with Colorblind Accessible EnChroma Viewfinders

EnChroma-equipped viewfinders now available at 43 Virginia State Parks

Enhances outdoor experiences for colorblind visitors

Funded by the Round-Up for Parks Program

The first state park system in the nation to implement this technology

Bringing Color to Life

Virginia State Parks have set a national precedent by installing EnChroma-adapted viewfinders at all 43 of their locations. These advanced viewfinders, produced by SeeCoast Manufacturing, feature special EnChroma lenses crafted to expand the colour range visible to those with red-green Color Vision Deficiency (CVD). While typical colour vision allows people to perceive over a million shades, individuals with red-green CVD can detect only about 10%. This can make colours appear muted and difficult to distinguish.

Matt Wells, director of the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, emphasized Virginia’s dedication to enhancing outdoor experiences for everyone. He stated that they are proud to introduce the vibrant colours of nature to the colourblind, setting a new standard for state parks nationwide.

Enhancing Visitor Experience

Chief Ranger Ethan Howes spearheaded the initiative to install these specialized viewfinders at Natural Tunnel State Park in 2023. By 2024, thanks to donations through the Round-Up for Parks Program, all 42 other parks were equipped with these EnChroma-adapted devices. Since its inception in 2018, this program has raised nearly $300,000 for various park improvements.

Dr Melissa Baker, Director of Virginia State Parks, expressed how the EnChroma viewfinders create unforgettable experiences for red-green colourblind visitors:

Seeing the world in vibrant color is a gift many of us take for granted. The EnChroma viewfinders help us create a one-of-a-kind experience for our red-green colorblind visitors and allow them to better enjoy the breathtaking beauty of our state parks.

To mark the launch of this initiative, six local individuals with red-green CVD visited Pocahontas State Park and shared their experiences using the EnChroma viewfinder. Their reactions highlighted the profound impact of seeing nature in vibrant colour for the first time.

Erik Ritchie, CEO of EnChroma, praised Virginia State Parks for their efforts:

Virginia gives visitors unrivaled access to beautiful forests, breathtaking mountain views, stunning rivers and the renowned colorful leaves in Fall. Virginia is truly for lovers of the outdoors but it’s also for lovers of color too. That’s why we applaud Virginia State Parks for working with EnChroma to make its colorful beauty more accessible to those who are red-green colorblind.

EnChroma-adapted viewfinder at Claytor Lake State Park

A Step Toward Inclusivity

8% of men and 0.5% of women are colorblind

13 million Americans and 350 million people worldwide are colorblind

Virginia State Parks host over 8 million visitors annually, 341,000 of whom are colourblind

EnChroma Lens Technology

Over 400 organizations support colourblind guests with EnChroma lenses or glasses

Nearly 100 state and national parks in 25 states use this technology

EnChroma lenses have optical filters for red-green colour blindness

Glasses work for 80% of those with deuteranomalous and protanomalous CVD

Not a cure, but they enhance the visible colour range

Enhancing Park Experience

SeeCoast viewfinders equipped with EnChroma lenses

Loaner glasses available for on-site use

Enhances park visits for individuals with colour vision deficiency

University study confirms the benefits of EnChroma glasses

The journey to a more inclusive outdoor experience continues, setting a bold example for parks everywhere.