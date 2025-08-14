Mycenaean Voudeni Escapes Fire but Suffers Some Damage

The archaeological site of Voudeni in Achaia, home to one of Greece’s most important prehistoric cemeteries, narrowly escaped disaster this week after a wildfire tore through the area.

Dating from the early to late Mycenaean period (17th–11th century BC), Voudeni contains an extraordinary range of burials — from tholos and chamber tombs to cist and built chamber graves. Excavations have revealed a wealth of finds, offering a rare glimpse into the life and death of this Mycenaean community. On a nearby hill, the remains of the prehistoric settlement form part of the same organized archaeological park.

Out of 78 excavated tombs, only nine are currently open to visitors. The site’s fire protection plan was in its final stages of preparation when the blaze struck.

The fire began in the Sychaina area of Patras on the night of August 12 and, by early morning, had reached the archaeological site via the prehistoric settlement side. Despite the site being thoroughly cleared of undergrowth by the Ephorate of Antiquities of Achaia, flames moved quickly through the wooded sections, consuming pine and scrub.

The Mycenaean tombs themselves were unharmed, as were the two largest protective shelters. However, six smaller shelters were destroyed and will be replaced as soon as conditions allow. Damage to the settlement area cannot yet be assessed due to restricted access.

Modern facilities — including the ticket office, guard station, projection space, visitor amenities, and staff building — remain intact. The fire destroyed some visitor pathways, wooden benches, large gazebos, and two storage sheds. One shed was empty, while the other contained tools, materials, and crates with ceramic sherds from earlier excavations. All conserved finds had been moved in 2016 to the Archaeological Museum of Patras for safekeeping.

With the fire still active in surrounding areas, a full damage assessment will be carried out once it is safe to approach. The site will remain closed until restoration work ensures it can safely welcome visitors again. No other monuments under the Ephorate’s jurisdiction have reported damage.