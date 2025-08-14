Paralimni–Deryneia in Cyprus Launches Full-scale Upgrade of Dive Sites

Paralimni–Deryneia is upgrading its diving tourism offer.

A new guide will feature more than 11 dive sites.

Modern, attractive signage planned for artificial reefs and access points.

The initiative aims to grow diving tourism in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The municipality was formed in 2024, with 20 km of coastline and about 42,000 residents.

You would think a place with 20 kilometres of coastline would not need to sweeten the deal for divers — but Paralimni–Deryneia disagrees. Since the two towns tied the knot in 2024’s local government shake-up, they have been busy figuring out how to turn saltwater into gold.

The latest play?

Upgrades — not the flashy, Instagram-filter kind, but the useful kind. Think easier access to dive sites, new info boards that have not been faded into oblivion by the sun, and a proper diving guide so visiting divers know where to drop in.

A Guide Worth Getting Wet For

The diving guide is not just a brochure with a map slapped inside. It is shaping up to be a proper handbook, covering more than a dozen dive spots — some natural, some artificial, all with their character. Artificial reefs get special attention; they are like marine real estate developments, except the tenants are fish, not office workers.

For locals running dive schools or boat charters, this guide is free marketing. For the rest of us, it is the difference between floundering around in guesswork and having a plan before our wetsuit even dries.

The Ground Game (and Water Game)

Access is another big piece of the puzzle. Right now, getting to certain sites can feel like an obstacle course — not exactly ideal if you are lugging 20 kilos of gear. The municipality is rolling out upgrades to paths, entries, and signage, so divers do not spend half the day wondering if they took a wrong turn.

The first wave (pun intended) will focus on the artificial reefs, with clear markers and fresher, easier-to-read boards telling you what is down there. It is part of the whole “make it simple, make it safe, make it good-looking” strategy.

Mayor Giorgos Nikolettos says he wants Paralimni–Deryneia to be the diving hub of the Eastern Med. Big claim, sure, but if the plan sticks, it is not impossible. Diving tourism is niche, but it is also loyal — get a diver hooked on a site and they will keep coming back, dragging their friends (and their wallets) along.

For a place with miles of coastline, deep history, and year-round dive-friendly weather, the real question is: why did it take them this long?