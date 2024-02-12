Zagreb Welcomes Spring with a Festival of Lights

On March 20, 2024, Zagreb will come alive with the Festival of Lights: for five evenings in a row, the city’s historic structures and popular tourist destinations will sparkle at night in vibrant displays. Once more, a blend of architecture, art, design, spectacle, and entertainment will bring life to the well-known Upper and Lower Town areas.

The Zagreb Tourist Board initially announced the Festival of Lights (Festival svjetla Zagreb) as one of the city’s yearly events to celebrate light and life and welcome the approach of spring and warm weather. The Festival, which combines architecture, design, and entertainment, gives people a fresh perspective on the world by highlighting the love of light.

On March 20, around 6 p.m., Croatia’s capital will be transformed into a lighted wonderland. The sixth annual Festival of Lights in Zagreb is a free event featuring projections on some of the most notable structures in the city. The event continues for four evenings, concluding on Sunday, March 24.

Not only does the festival include stunning light effects, remarkable projection mapping, lively animations, and vibrant items, but it’s also the ideal location to greet the much-anticipated springtime. Over the festival’s five days, domestic and international artists will take to the city’s streets, parks, squares, promenades, and buildings and use them as their own canvas and whimsical settings for various avant-garde artistic creations.

This year, the Festival of Lights Zagreb event is anticipated to surpass previous years in size and brightness, and it will expand to encompass new regions of the city. A relatively recent art form that has broken out from museum walls, light art uses the city, its structures, monuments, and the night sky as its canvases. The festival combines art, design, architecture, and entertainment that will leave you with new perspectives on your surroundings and gorgeous visuals.