Crete: Appeal for a Program to Curb the Rapid Spread of Invasive Species Devastating Fishing

In the Cretan Sea, invasive species, particularly Lagocephalus Sceleratus, multiply quickly. Due to their ravenous appetites and fierce competition, these species disturb the marine ecosystem and make it harder for local fishermen to catch seafood. This puts Cretan fishermen’s livelihoods under an unprecedented financial strain.

The spread of Lagocephalus Sceleratus and other invasive species makes it impossible for fishermen to continue making ends meet reasonably through their coastal fishing operations. Based on an impact analysis by the Hellenic Center for Marine Research (ELKETHE), the average annual cost of damages, especially from Lagocephalus Sceleratus, for each fishing vessel is between 4000 and 8000 euros. This money covers the cost of fixing damaged fishing equipment, losses from ruined catches, and missed wages due to the necessary repairs. To put the scope of the issue into perspective, consider that fishermen only earn between 75 and 80 days’ income annually owing to unfavourable weather and other natural causes.

Lagocephalus sceleratus (Image by Carlos Jimenez on Wikipedia)

Although the problem is not new, and the authorities have been alerted, there has yet to be a provision for compensating the specific damages, for which the fishermen are still held accountable. In the meanwhile, things have gotten worse, despite governmental promises. This also holds true for uncompensated damages resulting from unfavourable weather and protected animals (dolphins, seals, and dolphins). Furthermore, small fisheries now have to pay exorbitant boat traffic fees and excessive insurance contributions, taxes, and other fees in an environment where accuracy demands and operating costs have skyrocketed due to rising fuel prices, net and line costs, and other expenses.

For instance, even though private fishermen handle the towing and launching of boats themselves rather than using OLI’s services, the Heraklion Port Authority (Οργανισμός Λιμένος Ηρακλείου – OLI) charges them a fee for this service. No matter how small, all boats must pay dockage costs, even when ashore, for maintenance.

In the framework of the Common Fisheries Policy, which is also determined at the EU level, all of the negative actions taken by the governments have resulted in

a decrease in the number of fishing vessels;

the disenfranchisement of current fishermen;

and a barrier to youth participation in the profession;

All these put coastal fishing in jeopardy of going extinct. The fishermen are also forced into poverty and unemployment due to a few large businesses and fishing enterprises destroying the fishing resources.

In consequence, the KKE (Communist Party of Greece) asked members of the Parliament to consider measures that will:

Establish documentation and reimbursement systems for 100% of damages to fishing gear resulting from weather occurrences and marine species, such as Lagocephalus Sceleratus, etc.

Remove traffic charges from subsistence fishermen’s boats, as well as a reduction in insurance premiums and tax exemptions to 12,000 euros, with a further 3,000 euros for each protected member.

Exemption from payments to the Port Fund and the Heraklion Port Authority, as well as a decrease in the cost of power and water.

8 kg Lagocephalus sceleratus caught in Kokkini Hani.

Lagocephalus Sceleratus and Other Invasive Species in the Cretan Sea

Lagocephalus Sceleratus, commonly known as the silver-cheeked toadfish, is notoriously poisonous and known to destroy fishing gear with its strong teeth. This species is an aggressive invasive fish native to the Indo-Pacific region that has expanded its range through the Suez Canal, establishing itself in the Mediterranean Sea, including the Cretan Sea, disrupting the ecosystem and posing economic threats to small fisheries.

One of the world’s most toxic fish, Lagocephalus Sceleratus, contains tetrodotoxin, a potent neurotoxin that, if consumed, can cause paralysis and even death. Due to its resemblance to the species utilized in the potentially fatal Japanese delicacy of the same name, it has acquired the appellation “blowfish” or “fugu” in certain areas.

It is a rapacious predator that consumes a broad range of fish, crabs, and other marine organisms. This may damage native species populations and upset the delicate balance of aquatic ecosystems.

Adaptability, quick reproduction, and a dearth of practical management techniques make Lagocephalus Sceleratus a problematic species to handle. There is continuing research to create plans for reducing its effects, including public awareness campaigns and population control initiatives.

We must take into consideration that this is not the only invasive species of concern. Others include:

Lionfish (Pterois miles): Originating in the Indo-Pacific, these vividly coloured predators have spread throughout the Mediterranean, including Crete. Because they have no natural predators and can quickly eat smaller fish, they have an adverse effect on native populations and food webs.

Red lionfish (Pterois volitans): Like lionfish, this invasive species causes ecological imbalances by fierce predation. It also poses a concern to fishermen and divers because of its poisonous fins and characteristic red spines.

Lessepsian migrant species: This term refers to a variety of Red Sea-native species that crossed over into the Mediterranean via the Suez Canal. The Moses perch (Lutjanus fulviflamma) and the blue-striped snapper (Lutjanus kasmira), which are renowned for their voracious feeding patterns and capacity to supplant native fish, are two notable examples.

Caulerpa taxifolia: This invasive seaweed changes maritime environments by suffocating native seagrass meadows with its thick mats. Coastal environments are more severely impacted by it because of its quick development and susceptibility to management methods.

Mnemiopsis leidyi: The voracious comb jelly, which is indigenous to the Atlantic Ocean, is a serious hazard to the plankton populations in the Mediterranean, which includes Crete. It may affect fish populations that rely on plankton for feeding because of its fast reproduction and high consumption rates, which upset the food chain.

What Swimmers Should Know About Invasive Fish in the Cretan Sea

Very few invasive species in the waters surrounding Crete endanger swimmers, even if they can negatively affect fisheries and ecosystems.

Species swimmers should steer clear of:

Lionfish: Although fatalities from their poisonous spines are extremely rare, they can cause terrible stings. When swimming near places where lionfish populations are known to exist, stay alert of your surroundings and refrain from touching them.

Red lionfish: The red lionfish has poisonous spines that can sting painfully, just like the lionfish does. If you come upon them underwater, proceed with caution.

Species not of concern to swimmers:

Lagocephalus Sceleratus : Although the pufferfish's toxins are highly poisonous if consumed, they do not pose a concern through touch or bites. On the other hand, their prickly body and pointed teeth can harm fishing equipment and possibly result in minor wounds. Note that reports of swimmers bit by this fish in Crete do exist.

Lessepsian migrant species: The stings and bites of this fish do not directly endanger swimmers. Their competition with native species has the main ecological consequence.

General Safety Advice for Swimmers in Crete

Swim in approved locations only while lifeguards are on duty.

Even if something seems harmless, never touch unknown marine life.

Keep an eye on your surroundings and keep a safe distance from any creatures that might be dangerous.

If you become injured or feel discomfort while swimming, get medical help immediately.

Keep in mind that the bulk of Crete’s aquatic life poses no threat to people. You can safely take in the underwater splendour of the area by practising responsible swimming and being aware of which species to avoid.