Greek ferries are now more accessible and convenient with the collaboration between Ferryscanner and hoper, offering travelers a new way to explore the islands. Ferryscanner, a leading platform for ferry ticket bookings, has teamed up with Hoper, the first Greek company to provide scheduled helicopter flights, creating an easier and faster way to navigate between destinations.

This new collaboration will anable travelers to combine ferry and helicopter journeys. Island hopping will be further enhanced by travellers being able to tailor their transportation plans according to their preferences. This option allows someone to travel by ferry to Mykonos, enjoy its beaches and nightlife, and then reach Patmos in just 29 minutes via helicopter, bypassing lengthy sea routes. The greatest benefit of the new program is the addition of speed, comfort, and stunning aerial views that will furtyher enhance traditional island hopping experiences in Greece.

Since its establishment in 2018, Ferryscanner has simplified ferry bookings by allowing users to compare schedules, prices, and operators with transparency. By expanding its services to include helicopter flights through Hoper, the company introduces a groundbreaking way to discover the Greek islands.

Hoper connects 14 key destinations, including Athens, Mykonos, Santorini, Patmos, and Sifnos, with a fleet of modern, safe Robinson helicopters. These scheduled flights allow travelers to save time and reach their destinations quickly. One notable feature is the ability to book individual seats, making helicopter travel more affordable and accessible without requiring a full charter. According to Alexia Kotsi, Marketing Director at Ferryscanner:

This partnership offers travelers a more flexible and seamless experience by combining ferry travel with the speed of helicopter flights. Exploring the Greek islands has never been easier or faster.

Dimitris Kossyfas, CCO of Hoper, commented on his company’s goals for the endeavor saying the aim is to make “helicopter travel affordable and practical for everyone.” He pointed out that the partnership with Ferryscanner allows us to reach both Greek and international travelers, offering a new level of accessibility.