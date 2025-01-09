Norwegian Cruise Lines Cancels Norwegian Epic Visits to Corfu

Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCL) has announced the cancellation of the Norwegian Epic’s 2025 stops at the Corfu port. This marks the second year in a row that NCL has removed Corfu from its schedule. The 156,000-ton ship, which accommodates around 4,070 passengers, was originally set to make 17 stops in Corfu between May 14 and October 21.

Instead of Corfu, the Norwegian Epic will now visit Katakolo or Argostoli. Adjustments to some itineraries will also replace stops in Mykonos or Santorini, and arrival times may shift.

Causes and Refunds

Although Norwegian Cruise Lines hasn’t provided specific reasons for bypassing Corfu, the implementation of new cruise passenger fees starting in 2025 could be a factor. This upcoming fee imposes a charge of €20 per passenger at Mykonos and Santorini, and €5 at other Greek ports, including Corfu. Large cruise ships, like the Norwegian Epic, incur higher costs due to these new regulations.

NCL informed affected passengers of the itinerary changes, citing the goal of providing the best possible experience. Reasons for the changes could include port congestion, maintenance, or external factors. Pre-booked Corfu excursions have been automatically canceled, with full refunds issued. Arrival time changes have also been updated automatically.

Breakdown of Cruise Fee Revenue

According to Greece’s 2025 State Budget, the cruise fees are expected to generate €52 million annually. These funds will support local infrastructure projects, the Ministry of Shipping, and the Ministry of Tourism. Revenue allocation is divided equally among the municipalities where passengers disembark, port improvement projects, and tourism development initiatives. Additionally, half of the income from port contracts will fund upgrades to Greece’s port facilities, enhancing tourism and local amenities.

For passengers onboard the Norwegian Epic, the originally planned stops at Corfu, Mykonos, and Santorini would have required a total disembarkation fee of €45 during 9–14-day voyages.

Growth in Greek Cruise Tourism

Greece’s cruise tourism sector continues to thrive despite the new regulations and fees. By October of 2024, cruise-related revenue exceeded €1 billion, which marked a 30% increase over the same period in 2023.

The port of Piraeus experienced a record-breaking year in 2024 with over 1.7 million passengers served, compared to 1.5 million in 2023. Disembarking passengers surpassed 1 million, which was an increase of 800,000 over the previous year. In all, 810 cruise ships docked in Piraeus in 2024, up from 760 in 2023. Over 600 of these arrivals involved homeporting.

Projections for 2025 indicate continued growth in Greek cruise tourism. Pre-bookings for Piraeus are already nearing 940 scheduled ship arrivals. Viking Cruises, in particular, plans 41 voyages to Piraeus across 10 vessels in 2025, compared to 28 visits with 7 ships in 2024. Thessaloniki’s cruise schedule is also expanding, with 78 confirmed calls for 2025.