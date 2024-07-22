Extreme Weather Warning Still in Place for Southern Europe

Countries across southern and southeastern Europe have issued extreme weather warnings due to potentially dangerous heat. Greece’s culture ministry closed the Acropolis for some hours during the hottest part of the day. Meanwhile, Meteorologists say hot air coming from Africa will continue baking the nation until Sunday.

According to the news, temperatures last week reached 40 degrees, and yesterday, Athens baked under 37.6° heat. In Croatia, authorities reported the Adriatic Sea has reached the highest-ever recorded temperatures. In Dubrovnik, thousands of tourists looked for shade to hide from the blazing sun while exploring the city, while people at nearby beach resorts sheltered under umbrellas.

Meanwhile, the extreme weather further North in Romania caused one person’s death, and another is in a very serious condition after a period of extreme heat. An orange heat wave remains in effect there.

In Italy, new records were set with temperatures of 42-44C last week. Extreme weather conditions across Cyprus and Greece have left several people dead with Turkey battling wildfires as temperatures soared above 40C.

Across Europe, doctors warn people to be aware of hyperthermia and dehydration and to act as quickly as possible to avoid serious health problems.