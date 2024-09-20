Expand North Star 2024 Connector Event for Startups and Investors in Dubai

Expand North Star 2024 Event Date : October 13-16, 2024

: October 13-16, 2024 Event Location: Dubai Harbour

Expand North Star 2024 is the epicentre for groundbreaking business developments, propelling sought-after startups towards explosive growth and unifying the entire startup community. This annual must-attend event is where startups, investors, accelerators, and tech enthusiasts converge to explore funding avenues, strike investment deals, and keep pace with industry trends.

From October 13-16, 2024, Dubai Harbour will be transformed into a nexus of innovation, featuring over 2,000 startups and over 70,000 tech visionaries, investors, founders, and unicorns. For four inspiring days, attendees can immerse themselves in innovative ideas, network with industry leaders, and seize opportunities that pave the way for the future of technology. Ignite your entrepreneurial spirit and engage directly with cutting-edge innovations.

Thought Leaders and Innovators

Below is a selection of the influential speakers who will illuminate the event:

Mariam Cassim – CEO, Vodacom Financial & Digital Services

– CEO, Vodacom Financial & Digital Services Neil Patel – Co-Founder, NP Digital

– Co-Founder, NP Digital Morin Oluwole – Member of the Board, Breitling

– Member of the Board, Breitling Rocky Dawuni – International Singer & UN Goodwill Ambassador

– International Singer & UN Goodwill Ambassador Andrew Chang – Chief Product Officer, New Energy Nexus

– Chief Product Officer, New Energy Nexus Steven Hoffman – Venture Investor, CEO, Founders Space

– Venture Investor, CEO, Founders Space Sir Martin Sorell – Founder & Executive Chairman, S4 Capital

– Founder & Executive Chairman, S4 Capital Tien Nguyen – Founder & Managing Partner, Earth Venture Capital

Exceptional Networking and Opportunities

With a 25% increase in participation from international startups compared to the previous year, over 1,200 investors will have the unique chance to engage with innovative entrepreneurs from 2,000 startups worldwide. This global participation includes notable contributions from South Korea, Brazil, Ethiopia, and Europe. Nearly 250 European startups will participate, and entities like GTAI and Berlin Partner will facilitate the process.

Expanding the Startup Ecosystem

Expect a record-breaking year at Expand North Star, with 70,000 participants involved across 17 conference tracks and nine stages. Thought leader Peter Brady, associate VP at Dubai World Trade Centre, emphasizes the strategic importance of this showcase, noting the increased presence of late-stage startups seeking global expansion.

Looking at expanding the economic impact of the global startup ecosystem and addressing the unprecedented opportunities of cross-regional partnerships, the 2024 edition of Expand North Star offers an unrivalled pre-scheduled concierge meeting service, ensuring meaningful connections for key companies and investors.

The focus for 2024 includes advanced technologies like AI, blockchain, and quantum computing, supported by dynamic new programs. Themes will cover future media and creativity, climate tech, energy innovations, fintech, and deeptech revelations.

Highlights of the Expand North Star 2024 Program

The event will offer 17 tracks across nine stages, highlighting the latest in AI, blockchain, and creative media. A new addition, GITEX Impact, will feature sustainability and ESG innovation exhibits. Marketing Mania sessions will delve into AI and emerging tech’s impact on the media, complemented by a dedicated Content Creators Zone.

The Supernova Challenge Pitch Competition is a spotlight event with a prize fund of $200,000, serving as an essential launchpad for leading startups. Also new in 2024 is the Corporate Arena, designed for strategic partnerships and collaboration, featuring participants like Citi Ventures and Salesforce Ventures.

Tech Transfer 3.0 is set to bridge research with tech experts, showcasing the path of innovation from concept to market. The NS Scaleup Programme will provide growth acceleration tools for over 100 scaleups.

Additionally, partnerships with entities such as Sonar + D and Startup Genome will expand funding opportunities, and major players like Bridgestone will host pitch competitions.

The event’s Investor Sunday on October 13th will open vital conversations on AI, blockchain, fintech, and ESG capital. It offers over 5,000 separate investor meetings throughout the event and an exclusive Global Investor Summit featuring discussions by leading global funds on the future of investments.