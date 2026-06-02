Flying Pig Adventure Company Launches Yellowstone Summer Wilderness Packages

Flying Pig Adventure Company has opened seasonal bookings for its multi-day, single-day, and custom wilderness excursions based out of Gardiner, Montana.

Operations are stationed directly at the North Entrance of Yellowstone National Park, featuring private boat launch access on the banks of the Yellowstone River.

The outfitter’s summer lineup includes guided whitewater rafting, high-altitude trail riding overlooking Mammoth Hot Springs, backcountry fly-fishing, and multi-day glamping packages.

Excursions run daily from mid-May through September, utilizing small group caps for wilderness safety compliance.

Gateway to the Yellowstone Wilderness

Where the northern boundary of Yellowstone National Park meets the edge of Gardiner, Montana, the landscape transitions into a sprawling network of glacial rivers, thermal features, and high-altitude valleys. Stationed directly along this corridor, Flying Pig Adventure Company has initialized its summer booking schedule, offering a gateway into the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem via the historic Yellowstone River.

Operating from a basecamp store equipped with private river access, the outfitter bypasses the congested public launch sites common to the national park border. The positioning allows immediate access to the river’s northern channels, where runoff from the Absaroka mountains fuels a mix of technical whitewater and calm, wildlife-heavy scenic stretches.

Navigation of the Upper Yellowstone

The cornerstone of the seasonal operations centers on the upper stretches of the Yellowstone River, a free-flowing waterway uninterrupted by dams. The river topography provides varied conditions depending on the stretch selected for navigation.

The shorter, eight-mile river run targets a two-hour transit through established Class II and Class III rapids. Cyclical landmarks along this route include the rock formations of the Devil’s Slide, Electric Peak—which rises to an elevation of 11,000 feet—and the turbulent waters of the Rock Garden and Sleeping Giant rapids.

For a more comprehensive river transit, the full-day, 18-mile continuous route extends the journey to six hours. This path carries boats past the geothermal activity of LaDuke Hot Springs and through deep canyons where bald eagles, elk, and bison frequently forage near the water’s edge. Conversely, dedicated scenic floats utilize the wider, calmer segments of the river, prioritizing wildlife observation and photography over technical paddling.

High-Altitude Trails and Backcountry Lodging

Beyond the water, the outfitter utilizes the rugged backcountry trails flanking the park boundaries to run heritage horse packing trips. The signature single-day combination route pairs a river run with a horseback trek climbing thousands of feet above the valley floor, offering views that look down upon the steaming terraces of Mammoth Hot Springs.

For travelers looking to spend consecutive days in the backcountry without the logistics of self-supported camping, the outfitter coordinates multi-day itineraries ranging from three to seven nights. These packages combine guided river and trail work with off-grid accommodations:

The Private Mountain Ranch: Located at an elevation of 7,500 feet, featuring traditional open-fire cowboy cookouts.

Located at an elevation of 7,500 feet, featuring traditional open-fire cowboy cookouts. The Riverside Teepee Camp: A low-impact, riverfront camp designed for authentic wilderness overnighting.

A low-impact, riverfront camp designed for authentic wilderness overnighting. Riverfront Rentals: For travelers requiring modern amenities and structures between backcountry day trips.

Real-time availability and route maps are available at www.flyingpigrafting.com, with direct regional logistics handled at (406) 848-7510.