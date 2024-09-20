China’s Push for AI Content Transparency

Who: China’s Cyberspace Administration

China’s Cyberspace Administration Why: To promote AI content transparency and growth while safeguarding public interests

To promote AI content transparency and growth while safeguarding public interests When: Draft proposal announced in September, effective January 2025

Draft proposal announced in September, effective January 2025 How: By mandating clear labelling and metadata for all AI-generated content

China’s Cyberspace Administration has unveiled a plan to regulate digital platforms. The plan insists that any content produced by artificial intelligence must be distinctly labelled. This includes visible tags and embedded metadata to ensure transparency and traceability.

AI Content Transparency Background and Purpose

The draft plan aligns with existing cybersecurity laws to foster the advancement of AI and ensure its operation within acceptable boundaries. This measure aims to protect citizens’ rights and uphold the public interest by labelling AI-generated content.

These guidelines will influence internet service providers responsible for identifying content derived from AI under existing algorithm and synthesis management regulations. Industry bodies that do not cater to domestic audiences are exempt from them.

Definitions

AI-generated synthetic content covers all forms of media—text, audio, video—created using AI technology.

There are two types of identifications: explicit and implicit. Explicit: Visible indicators like text or sound prompts. Implicit: Metadata tags that are not immediately apparent to users.



Requirements for Service Providers

Explicit Labels: Service providers must add clear warnings at the beginning of texts, audio, and videos. Implicit Identifiers: Metadata should include production details like provider names and content numbers. Verification Processes: Platforms must ensure implicit tags exist and add explicit labels if necessary.

Responsibilities of Content Platforms

Identify and label AI-generated content before dissemination.

Incorporate metadata indicating content attributes and dissemination platform details.

Educate users about these requirements and ensure compliance.

Metadata and Enforcement

Service providers are urged to use digital watermarks for identification.

Authorities may enforce these rules, and non-compliance can lead to penalties.

This strategic measure underscores China’s commitment to responsible AI usage, balancing technological progress with societal protection. When sharing AI-generated content, service providers must implement these identifiers to ensure clarity and safety.

