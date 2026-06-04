A new European Travel Commission (ETC) study shows 64% of European travelers now practice at least one responsible travel habit.

The data highlights a major shift toward shoulder-season travel and alternative destinations to avoid overcrowding.

Despite “green” labels, only 15% of surveyed travelers express active concern over their personal carbon footprint.

A newly released study by the European Travel Commission (ETC) reveals that European tourism is undergoing a structural shift driven by consumer demand for higher-quality experiences, better balance within local communities, and increased environmental awareness.

According to the data, travel intent across the continent remains exceptionally robust. A clear majority of Europeans (80%) are actively planning a trip within Europe this year, with 40% of those travelers anticipating a holiday budget that exceeds €1,500.

Commenting on the market data, Konstantinos Triantafyllis, General Manager of marketing agency MINDHAUS, noted that European tourism is evolving beyond surface-level trends and moving into a shift in consumer values. Triantafyllis emphasized that destination management organizations must move toward long-term, sustainable development strategies to remain competitive as quality and conscious consumption become primary drivers of tourism value.

The Five Modern Traveler Profiles

The ETC analysis categorizes contemporary European travelers into five distinct behavioral segments based on their priorities and travel habits:

Off-beat Destination Seekers (Mature & Budget-Conscious): Composed primarily of mature travelers aged 45 and older, this segment is highly sensitive to overcrowding. They systematically avoid peak travel seasons and major tourist hotspots, opting instead for less popular European locales, domestic trips, and outdoor activities. Affordability and strong value-for-money are their primary booking drivers.

Composed primarily of mature travelers aged 45 and older, this segment is highly sensitive to overcrowding. They systematically avoid peak travel seasons and major tourist hotspots, opting instead for less popular European locales, domestic trips, and outdoor activities. Affordability and strong value-for-money are their primary booking drivers. Gen Z Remote Adventurers (Young & Community-Focused): This youthful demographic (predominantly aged 18–24) actively blends leisure travel with remote work or studies. They gravitate toward remote, lesser-known coastal areas rather than cities, prefer traveling during the absolute low season, plan extended lengths of stay, and place a premium on authentic, meaningful interactions with local communities.

This youthful demographic (predominantly aged 18–24) actively blends leisure travel with remote work or studies. They gravitate toward remote, lesser-known coastal areas rather than cities, prefer traveling during the absolute low season, plan extended lengths of stay, and place a premium on authentic, meaningful interactions with local communities. Hassle-free Holidaymakers (Comfort-Oriented Families): Prioritizing comfort, simplicity, and predictability, these travelers focus on family-oriented trips to well-established beach and coastal destinations. However, to bypass the worst of the crowds, they prefer booking during the shoulder season and generally stay longer than the average tourist, helping to distribute seasonal demand without sacrificing their desire for familiarity.

Prioritizing comfort, simplicity, and predictability, these travelers focus on family-oriented trips to well-established beach and coastal destinations. However, to bypass the worst of the crowds, they prefer booking during the shoulder season and generally stay longer than the average tourist, helping to distribute seasonal demand without sacrificing their desire for familiarity. Impact-aware Travellers (Young Urbanites): Made up of younger Europeans aged 18–34, this segment is motivated by a desire to avoid overtourism and reduce their environmental footprint. They rely heavily on public transit and travel mostly during the low season. Their itineraries generally consist of shorter trips centered around city breaks, cultural landmarks, and heritage sites.

Made up of younger Europeans aged 18–34, this segment is motivated by a desire to avoid overtourism and reduce their environmental footprint. They rely heavily on public transit and travel mostly during the low season. Their itineraries generally consist of shorter trips centered around city breaks, cultural landmarks, and heritage sites. Eco-responsible Explorers (Deep Sustainability Advocates): This is the most strictly sustainability-driven segment in the study. These travelers show a consistently high concern for both environmental and social impacts. They actively seek out uncrowded, highly remote areas for extended, nature-based trips and rely almost exclusively on public transportation to get around.

Trends in Length of Stay and Seasonal Timing

The data shows that conscious travel habits heavily influence how and when Europeans book their holidays. Rather than sticking to traditional peak-summer weekends, travelers are diversifying their itineraries:

Alternative Destinations: 51% of respondents choose less popular or secondary destinations, while 10% are heading to completely remote or isolated areas.

of respondents choose less popular or secondary destinations, while are heading to completely remote or isolated areas. Extended Stays: Half of all surveyed travelers ( 50% ) now opt for longer stays exceeding seven consecutive nights.

Half of all surveyed travelers ( ) now opt for longer stays exceeding seven consecutive nights. Off-Peak Travel: 67% of Europeans prefer traveling during the shoulder or low seasons to avoid crowds and inflated pricing.

What Drives Destination Choice?

While sustainability is a growing talking point, traditional factors still dominate the decision-making process for the majority of tourists. When selecting a destination, safety ranks as the absolute highest priority:

Priority Factor Percentage of Travelers Destination Safety 45% Reliable Weather Conditions 35% Attractive Deals & Special Offers 30% Local Hospitality & Friendliness 28%

The study also highlights a growing pushback against overtourism. A quarter of all respondents (25%) stated they are actively bothered by extreme crowds at popular landmarks, and 26% consciously choose quieter destinations to escape the squeeze.

In contrast, actual personal accountability remains low: a mere 15% of travelers surveyed admitted to worrying about the personal environmental footprint generated by their travels.