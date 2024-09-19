1-minute Weather Forecasts Coming to 90 US Airports

ReachTV and The Weather Company join forces to enhance travelers’ experiences at 90 airport locations across the United States.

Using ReelSphere technology, travelers receive up-to-the-minute, precise weather forecasts.

With screens at 2,400 airport gates and 750 airport spots, the partnership promises convenience and insightful weather information directly to those on the move.

At the crossroads of innovation and necessity, ReachTV partnered with The Weather Company to deliver essential weather information to globetrotters right from the screens of 90 bustling airports.

Weather Updates on Every Journey

Vacationers and business travelers navigating the myriad terminals across the USA can now enjoy real-time weather insights guided by The Weather Channel’s precision forecasts. These concise, one-minute updates come to life courtesy of ReelSphere technology from The Weather Company. Tailored for 90 airport destinations, the forecasts will appear in strategic areas like airport lounges and dining venues, ensuring that travelers stay one step ahead of changing weather conditions.

AI-innovation

The cognitive prowess of ReelSphere, backed by cutting-edge AI, allows the swift production of hyper-local weather content round-the-clock. This intelligent technology fuels broadcast and streaming channels with relevant weather data, bridging the gap between necessity and luxury for travelers who demand precision. Its integration into various digital platforms ensures a continuous flow of pertinent information, thus enhancing the travel narrative with each airport visit.

Vision from Leaders

Increasingly erratic weather conditions and more impactful severe weather has made access to reliable weather data even more important, especially for travelers on the go,” said Joe Fiveash, head of enterprise media and new verticals at The Weather Company. “Being part of ReachTV’s network enables us to continue to reach people whenever and wherever they need actionable weather forecasts, and our ReelSphere-produced content helps travelers stay apprised of the most relevant, compelling weather details to help them make more informed travel decisions around weather.

The synergy between ReachTV and The Weather Company revolutionizes the travel experience, offering precise insights and empowering travelers to navigate journeys with newfound confidence.