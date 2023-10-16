European Sleeper Night Train to Travel from Brussels to Prague

Starting on March 25, 2024, the European Sleeper night train currently connecting Brussels, Amsterdam, and Berlin will expand to include the capital city of the Czech Republic, Prague. The route includes stops in Dresden, the nature reserve of Saxon Switzerland, and the Elbe Valley. Expect the journey to last about 15 hours before reaching its final destination.

The specific fares for the upcoming service provided by European Sleeper have yet to be officially disclosed. However, since July 1, 2023, the company accepts Interrail tickets on their routes.

Starting in 2025, European Sleeper plans to introduce night train services between Amsterdam, Brussels, and Barcelona. The European Commission has specifically selected this route as one of the ten pilot projects aimed at enhancing international rail services in Europe.

This route will provide a new, more sustainable form of transportation while reducing the carbon footprint of travel and creating new jobs, bringing economic growth to the region.