Argophilia

Travel news you want to read.

European Sleeper Night Train to Travel from Brussels to Prague

- October 16th, 2023 06:01 pm

From 25 March 2024, the Brussels – Amsterdam – Berlin night train will be extended to the Czech capital Prague. (Image European Sleeper)

From 25 March 2024, the Brussels – Amsterdam – Berlin night train will be extended to the Czech capital Prague. (Image European Sleeper)

Share
Share
Tweet

Starting on March 25, 2024, the European Sleeper night train currently connecting Brussels, Amsterdam, and Berlin will expand to include the capital city of the Czech Republic, Prague. The route includes stops in Dresden, the nature reserve of Saxon Switzerland, and the Elbe Valley. Expect the journey to last about 15 hours before reaching its final destination.

European Sleeper Brussels Prague route
From 25 March 2024, the Brussels – Amsterdam – Berlin night train will be extended to the Czech capital, Prague. (Image European Sleeper)

The specific fares for the upcoming service provided by European Sleeper have yet to be officially disclosed. However, since July 1, 2023, the company accepts Interrail tickets on their routes.

Starting in 2025, European Sleeper plans to introduce night train services between Amsterdam, Brussels, and Barcelona. The European Commission has specifically selected this route as one of the ten pilot projects aimed at enhancing international rail services in Europe.

This route will provide a new, more sustainable form of transportation while reducing the carbon footprint of travel and creating new jobs, bringing economic growth to the region.

About Iorgos Pappas

Iorgos Pappas is a writer who focuses on travel and lifestyle. Despite being Greek, he has lived in cities like Paris, Amsterdam, and Budapest, and has accumulated most of his frequent flier miles from trips to and from Belgium. Having traveled extensively across the country, he is eagerly anticipating settling down in Crete

Previous:
Next:
Share
Share
Tweet