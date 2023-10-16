OAG: Top 15 Mediterranean Travel Destinations

The Mediterranean is one of Europe’s most popular tourist destinations, drawing millions of visitors yearly with its sandy beaches and historical sites.

Now that borders have reopened and airports and airlines have resolved most of the resource and aircraft availability issues in 2022, capacity has returned to pre-pandemic levels in all Mediterranean countries except Slovenia.

Spain, France, and Italy continue to be the largest markets in terms of international capacity, and Turkey is experiencing significant growth. However, the most substantial growth is in Albania, which has increased by 277% this summer compared to 2013. Greece has also seen a growth of 147%, Turkey by 114%, and Croatia by 104%.

The top 15 Mediterranean destinations with the highest growth rates are all in the South East, each experiencing an increase in international seat capacity of over 100% compared to Summer 2013. Seven of these hotspots are Greek destinations, with Santorini (JTR) growing by 366% and Mykonos growing by 250% in the last decade. In early 2023, the European Travel Commission confirmed that Greece has surpassed Italy and Spain as one of the countries American holidaymakers are most likely to travel to in 2023.

The Balkan countries, Albania and Croatia, have also emerged as promising sunny destinations. International capacity to Tirana (TIA), Albania’s capital, has grown by 273% over the last ten years. With its modern and quirky atmosphere, Tirana has recently been named the European Capital of Youth for its reputation as a center of innovation and entrepreneurship. Thanks to its vibrant social scene and strong café culture, it is a favorite among digital nomads. Albania’s greatest strength lies in its affordability as a Mediterranean destination and its openness to foreigners.

On the other hand, Croatia is the newest country within the borderless Schengen Zone. Zadar is experiencing the fastest growth rate among Croatian destinations, with a 171% increase compared to 2013, 93% of which is served by low-cost carriers. The city offers a perfect blend of history, food, and adventure. It is one of Croatia’s oldest continuously inhabited cities, situated on the picturesque Adriatic Sea and surrounded by nature, contrasting the crowded cruise ship destinations of Split and Dubrovnik.

In contrast, the bottom 15 Mediterranean destinations in terms of growth rate have experienced 55% or less growth compared to Summer 2013. Girona (GRO) in the Costa Brava, Spain, has declined by 45% over this period. These destinations represent the more traditional and established holiday spots within the Mediterranean.