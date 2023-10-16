Samaria Gorge Access Extended Until October 31

According to the General Directorate of the O.F.Y.P.E.A., the Samaria National Park (Samaria Gorge) operation is being extended until October 31, 2023.

Even though the decision to keep the gorge open to hikers until the month’s end, inclement weather, and hazardous conditions may cause closures, the National Forest Service will post announcements or press releases should such cases arise.

Samaria Gorge is in the White Mountains National Park, the only refuge on Greece’s largest island. The gorge is 1,200 meters at its highest point and the Libyan Sea when it emerges at Agia Roumeli on Crete’s South coast. There are also several smaller gorges branching off from it.

Some 450 species of plants and animals inhabit the park, 70 of which are endemic to Crete. The longest gorge in Europe, Samaria is one of the most visited landmarks in Chania Prefecture in Crete’s far West region. The gorge is famous for its length and varied width from 150m at its widest point to 3m at its narrowest.

For tickets and regulations, readers should visit the ticketing page of the official site.