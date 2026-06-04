Hersonissos Municipality completed the installation of autonomous SeaTrac systems on three regional beaches.

The project, funded by the Greek Ministry of Tourism, targets enhanced coastal accessibility for individuals with mobility challenges.

The municipality is launching an integrated education program to train local beach business owners and citizens on equipment operation.

“With the installation of the SeaTrac and the training of users and professionals, we are taking a meaningful step toward a truly inclusive everyday life. We want our beaches to be open and functional for everyone, without exclusions. We continue consistently implementing actions that strengthen the autonomy, safety, and dignity of our fellow citizens,” said Zacharias Doxastakis, the Mayor of Hersonissos.

To enhance coastal accessibility, the Municipal Authority of Hersonissos has completed the installation of specialized autonomous access systems (SeaTrac) across three popular beaches in the region.

Funded through a targeted grant from the Greek Ministry of Tourism, the installations are part of a broader infrastructure upgrade aimed at positioning the municipality as a fully inclusive destination for both local residents and international travelers with disabilities.

Installation Locations

The new accessibility infrastructure has been fully deployed and is operational at the following coastal points within the municipality:

Potamos Beach in Malia

in Malia Estavromenos Beach

Vathianos Kampos (specifically at the Bella Maris Agkisaras beachfront)

Technical Specifications and Safety Features

The SeaTrac units selected for these locations utilize specialized telemetry and remote systems to ensure long-term functionality and user safety on the shoreline. The installed equipment features:

Autonomous Mobility: Mechanized tracking that allows users with mobility impairments to enter and exit the sea without manual assistance.

Mechanized tracking that allows users with mobility impairments to enter and exit the sea without manual assistance. Integrated Anti-Theft Protection: Secure locking mechanisms designed to prevent vandalism and equipment tampering.

Secure locking mechanisms designed to prevent vandalism and equipment tampering. Photo-Alarm Systems: Automated visual signaling and alerts for operational security.

Automated visual signaling and alerts for operational security. Weather Telemetry and Tracking: Real-time data collection capable of monitoring local marine and weather conditions to determine safe usage windows.

Community Training and Beach Front Education

Alongside the physical deployment of the SeaTrac, the Hersonissos Municipality is rolling out a practical training initiative. Recognizing that hardware alone is insufficient without community support, the upcoming phase of the project introduces dedicated educational workshops.

These sessions will target three distinct groups: the primary users of the equipment, local hospitality and beach-front entrepreneurs operating near the installation sites, and ordinary citizens who wish to learn how to properly assist users. The goal of the program is to integrate the technology smoothly into the daily operations of the beaches, ensuring that business owners can offer immediate, dignity-preserving support to visitors.

Municipal authorities emphasized that accessibility remains a baseline standard for modern destination management. By expanding its accessible beach network and educating the local workforce, Hersonissos aims to raise the standard of tourism services in one of Crete’s busiest travel corridors, securing autonomous, safe sea access for all visitors.