New Psiloritis Trail Network Will Add 250 Kilometers of Hiking Routes

Eight municipalities are partnering on a major hiking project

Around 250 kilometers of trails are planned

The Psiloritis Trail Network will include 30 hiking routes

The trails will connect villages, archaeological sites, and natural landmarks

The project aims to boost sustainable tourism in Crete’s interior

Officials hope to attract visitors beyond the island’s coastal resorts

Eight municipalities have agreed to collaborate on the creation of a large hiking network across the UNESCO Psiloritis Geopark, a project that will eventually connect villages, historic sites, archaeological landmarks, and some of the island’s most spectacular natural landscapes.

The planned network will include 30 hiking routes stretching approximately 250 kilometers across the Psiloritis region, creating one of the most extensive organized trail systems in Crete.

The initiative brings together the municipalities of Amari, Anogeia, Gortyna, Heraklion, Malevizi, Mylopotamos, Rethymno, and Phaistos, with the Municipality of Anogeia serving as the implementing authority.

Bringing New Life to Historic Paths

Rather than creating entirely new routes, the project will revive and improve many traditional paths, stone-paved trails, and historic connections that once linked villages throughout the region.

The routes are designed to showcase:

Traditional settlements

Archaeological sites

Historic landmarks

Geological formations

Scenic landscapes

Cultural monuments

Officials hope the network will strengthen the identity of the Psiloritis UNESCO Geopark while encouraging visitors to explore Crete’s interior rather than limiting their holidays to the coast.

Sustainable Tourism Beyond the Beach

The project reflects a broader effort to diversify tourism in Crete. For decades, most visitor activity has been concentrated in coastal destinations. Mountain villages and inland communities often receive only a fraction of the economic benefits generated by tourism despite offering some of the island’s most authentic experiences.

By connecting communities through a unified trail system, planners hope to attract visitors interested in hiking, nature, local culture, and outdoor recreation.

The initiative could also help extend the tourism season beyond the busiest summer months, supporting small businesses and local communities throughout the region.

Funding for the project is expected to come through Greece’s Just Development Transition Fund as part of sustainable mobility and regional development programs.

Psiloritis Rewards Preparation

The proposed trail network represents exciting news for outdoor enthusiasts, but it also serves as a reminder that Crete’s mountains demand respect.

Psiloritis is not simply a scenic backdrop. It is a wild mountain environment where weather conditions can change rapidly and where hikers may find themselves far from immediate assistance.

Summer hiking can be rewarding, but visitors should take precautions against dehydration and heat-related illnesses.

Recommended precautions include:

Carrying more water than you think you need

Avoiding the hottest hours of the day

Wearing a hat and sun protection

Informing someone of your route

Checking weather conditions before departure

Hiking with a companion

Winter presents an entirely different challenge.

Snow, ice, strong winds, poor visibility, and rapidly changing conditions can transform mountain routes into hazardous terrain even for experienced walkers. And as always, we would like to remind you: Don’t hike alone. Don’t dive alone.

A New Chapter for the Geopark

If completed as planned, the Psiloritis trail network will become one of the most significant outdoor tourism projects undertaken in Crete’s interior in recent years.

More importantly, it may help visitors discover a side of the island that many never see: the mountain villages, ancient pathways, geological wonders, and cultural traditions that have shaped life beneath the slopes of Psiloritis for centuries.

For hikers, it promises new adventures. For inland communities, it offers new opportunities. For Crete, it is another step toward a tourism model that values the island’s mountains as much as its beaches.