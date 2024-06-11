ERA Issues Safety Measures for Greece’s Railway Network

In light of last year’s tragic train collision in Tempe, central Greece, which claimed 57 lives, the European Union Agency for Railways (ERA) has issued urgent recommendations to improve safety standards in the nation’s rail system.

Key Recommendations

Upgraded Communication Protocols: The ERA stresses the need for more advanced communication protocols between stationmasters and drivers, with a focus on clarity and reliability.

The ERA stresses the need for more advanced communication protocols between stationmasters and drivers, with a focus on clarity and reliability. Immediate Installation of GSM-R System: The GSM-R radio communication system should be swiftly implemented across the national railway infrastructure.

The GSM-R radio communication system should be swiftly implemented across the national railway infrastructure. Improved Technology: Recommendations highlight the necessity for enhanced technological tools to facilitate better communication.

These recommendations have been sent to multiple agencies, including Greece’s Railway Regulatory Authority (RAS), the Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE), the Italian-owned operator Hellenic Train, and the Ministry of Transport.

Investigations conducted by Greece’s National Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Organization (EODASAAM), which began over a year late, support these recommendations. The committee’s findings from a June 7 meeting underscore the importance of structured communication in preventing future incidents.

Key findings suggest that poor communication was a major factor in the Tempe disaster, involving both passenger and freight trains on the same track. Similar communication deficiencies almost caused another serious incident at the Athens station of Acharnes in March.

Despite having a GSM-R system in place, the OSE official remarked that it remains non-functional because not all trains are equipped with the required radio terminals to use the network, leading to significant gaps in communication.

EODASAAM’s investigation is one of several ongoing probes into the Tempe crash, with concrete outcomes yet to be achieved.