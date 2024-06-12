Mysterious 4,000-Year-Old Cretan Structure Poses Challenge to New Airport Construction

Location: Papoura Hill, 494m altitude, NW of Kastelli

Archaeologists conducting an excavation on Papoura Hill have uncovered a 4,000-year-old circular structure, stalling the construction of a new airport near Kastelli. The monumental site, at the summit of the hill, features a unique architectural style unseen in previous Minoan ruins. The structure forms a labyrinthine network of interconnected spaces dominated by eight concentric stone rings.

The find is an exceptionally rare piece of Minoan heritage. Spanning 48 meters in diameter and covering an area of about 1,800 square meters, this ancient marvel was possibly used for ritual purposes, given the large quantities of animal bones found within. Two primary entrances have been identified on the southwest and northwest sides of the structure, further emphasizing its significance.

The main use of this site ranges from 2000-1700 BC, aligning with the Palaeopalatial period noted for the rise of the illustrious Minoan palaces. Despite the ongoing excavation, the exact function of the hilltop structure remains speculative, though its unique design and careful construction suggest it was a communal building of considerable importance.

The discovery presents a significant challenge as it resides in an area designated for a radar station serving a forthcoming airport set to replace Heraklion’s current facility by 2027. Culture Minister Lina Mendoni, committed to preserving this cultural treasure, confirmed that the radar station’s location will be reconsidered to protect the site.

The find underscores the Minoan civilization’s architectural prowess and societal complexity despite archaeological uncertainties. The collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Infrastructure ensure both the airport construction and the preservation of this unique monument can proceed harmoniously.

Further excavations and studies are essential to fully unearth the structure’s original form and total height. This unprecedented discovery is a landmark of Minoan archaeological study, promising profound insights into ancient communal life and architectural ingenuity on Crete.