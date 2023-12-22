Celebrate Elvis’ Birthday at Graceland

Celebrate Elvis’ birthday with four days of festivities at Graceland in Memphis from January 5th to 8th. The events will include live music, special tours, conversations with celebrities, bus tours, and more.

One of the most anticipated moments of the celebrations will be the unveiling of a valuable artefact acquired by Elvis Presley Enterprises at the Elvis Birthday Proclamation Ceremony. Fans from around the world will gather at Graceland Mansion on January 8th, at 8:30 am CST, for the event, which will feature EPE officials, a birthday cake cutting, and an official proclamation of Elvis Presley Day. The ceremony will also be available for free online viewing via Graceland’s Livestream page.

Some highlights of Elvis’ Birthday Celebration include an Elvis Birthday Bash on January 5th, Conversations on Elvis on January 6th, the Elvis Birthday Pops Concert featuring Terry Mike Jeffrey and the Memphis Symphony Orchestra on January 6th, and A Night at American Sound Concert on January 7th.

The following guests will partake in the Elvis Birthday festivities:

Renowned radio and television personality Wink Martindale will be gracing Conversations on Elvis (1/6) and the Elvis Birthday Proclamation Ceremony (1/8).

Dancer and stuntwoman Sandra Gimpel will share her captivating anecdotes and reminiscences of Elvis at Conversations on Elvis (1/6).

Singer and musician Terry Mike Jeffrey, accompanied by the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, will be delivering the spellbinding Viva Elvis Pops Concert (1/6).

The Memphis Boys’ Gene Chrisman and the backup singers, the Holladay sisters, Ginger and Mary, will be sharing their cherished memories at Conversations on Elvis (1/6) and thrilling the audience with a performance at the A Night at American Sound concert (1/7).

Department 56 Senior Sculptor Kiri Namtvedt will be conducting a Signing Event (1/6 & 1/7) at the new Enesco Gift Shop and Gallery at Graceland Crossing and gracing Conversations on Elvis (1/6).

Singer and musician Andy Childs will commemorate Elvis’ recordings at American Sound during A Night at American Sound (1/7) alongside some of the original musicians and backing singers from those legendary recordings.

Patrick Dunn, SiriusXM Elvis Radio DJ Argo, and Tom Brown will be hosting various events throughout the celebrations.

For a complete list of events, visit Elvis’ Birthday.