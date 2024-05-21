ELSTAT: 4.9% More Hotel Overnight Stays in March

Greece experienced a significant surge in tourism during March, with visitor arrivals and overnight stays at accommodation facilities showing remarkable growth compared to the previous year. This positive trend signifies the nation’s enduring appeal as a premier travel destination.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) reported (.pdf document) that in March, guests arriving at tourism accommodation facilities across Greece reached an impressive 1,167,330, while overnight stays amounted to a staggering 2,642,364. Notably:

Arrivals increased by 3.5% compared to the corresponding month last year

Overnight stays saw a 4.9% rise compared to the same period in the previous year

Domestic tourism played a crucial role, contributing 58.3% of arrivals and 55.1% of overnight stays. On average, guests spent 2.3 nights at these accommodation facilities.

The positive impact extended beyond the hospitality sector, as companies active in accommodation witnessed a 13.4% increase in turnover during the first quarter of the year compared to the previous year. Similarly, businesses in the food service industry experienced a 9.4% growth in turnover during the same period.

Specifically, the turnover in the accommodation sector for the first quarter of 2024 amounted to a staggering €436,641,282, marking a significant rise from the €385,084,572 recorded in the first quarter of 2023. The food service sector also flourished, with a turnover of €1,799,689,378 in the first quarter of 2024, surpassing the €1,645,284,897 achieved in the same period the previous year.

Greece’s diverse regions contributed to this success, with the island of Kos in the Dodecanese leading the way in total turnover for the accommodation sector, while the Regional Entity of Thessaloniki recorded the lowest. In the food service sector, Messinia witnessed the largest increase at 16.1%, while the island of Zakynthos experienced the smallest growth.

As Greece continues to captivate travellers with its rich cultural heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and warm hospitality, its tourism industry remains poised for sustained growth and economic prosperity.