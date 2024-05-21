Don’t Miss the Athens Fitness Festival on May 25-26

The Athens Fitness Festival epitomises fitness, wellness, and entertainment in Greece. This annual sports and fitness celebration on Vouliagmeni Beach in Athens brings the world closer to the benefits of an active lifestyle. It showcases training methods led by world-renowned instructors and provides a thrilling atmosphere for friends and families alike.

Athens Fitness Festival: The Experience You Want. 25-26 May, 2024

On May 25-26, Vouliagmeni Beach transforms into a seaside gymnasium for group workouts and cutting-edge exercise programs led by over 100 renowned instructors. The Athens Fitness Festival offers a comprehensive fitness-wellness-entertainment experience. Highlights include aqua fitness, calisthenics, yoga, and more, alongside new attractions like the Pure Strength Stage and Hybrid Race.

Vouliagmeni Beach, a mere 25 kilometres from the heart of Athens, is a coastal jewel boasting crystal-clear waters, golden sands, verdant areas, and modernised facilities. In addition to the pristine 650-metre beach, awarded a blue flag annually, the facilities encompass lush parks, seven tennis courts, two volleyball courts, a basketball court, and dedicated spaces for beach volleyball and beach tennis enthusiasts.

You can access the beach by bus (OASA) or car, as it provides ample free parking and is fully accessible to individuals with disabilities via a dedicated entrance ramp. It also offers sea access facilities, designated parking spaces, and accessible restrooms.

New at the Athens Fitness Festival:

Cutting-Edge Workouts: Embrace the challenge and inspiration of cutting-edge workout routines curated by a team of expert trainers. These routines are designed to push your limits and redefine your fitness goals.

Interactive Wellness Experiences: Immerse yourself in interactive wellness experiences designed to nourish your mind, body, and soul. Explore mindfulness activities, workshops, and holistic wellness practices against the breathtaking backdrop of Vouliagmeni.

Community Connection: The Athens Fitness Festival is about building a solid and supportive fitness community. This year, we're taking community connection to new heights with more opportunities to engage, connect, and share your fitness journey with like-minded enthusiasts.

Mark your calendars for May 25-26, 2024, and prepare for an extraordinary weekend of fitness, fun, and community spirit in a unique seaside oasis!

Book your tickets, starting from 35 euros, at athensfitnessfestival.gr.