Eliamos Villas Hotel & Spa Is Kefalonia’s Newest 5-star Experience

Eliamos Villas Hotel & Spa on Kefalonia Island opened its doors in May, and it almost sold out all the accommodations for most dates in the high tourist season. It will be challenging to book one of its 12 villas and maisonettes in July and August if you plan to stay more than one night and your travel dates are not flexible.

Eliamos Villas Hotel & Spa – three-bedroom villa with private en-suite bathrooms and dressing area. A spacious living room with its own kitchen leads to a covered veranda, complete with an outdoor dining area, salt-water pool, and access to the garden area.

With prices per night starting in the +850s and up, the brand-new luxury boutique hotel promises to pamper you from arrival until your last day with zen-like interiors, premium furnishings, luxe amenities, carefully curated dining, holistic spa and wellness experiences, plus a wealth of activities that will make your Kefalonia holiday remarkable and memorable.

Eliamos is a complex of twelve villas and maisonettes designed by high-end interior architect Maike Korsanos. You can expect breathtaking decor that combines contemporary convenience with minimalistic design and elements inspired by Kefalonian nature and architecture. All villas have private saltwater pools, terraces, and ample interiors bathed in natural light.

Inside the rooms, the color scheme is earthy: colored grays dominate all the spaces creating a soothing atmosphere that inspires comfort. The same palette extends to the complex’s public areas, including the spa, which boasts two treatment rooms where you can enjoy signature massages and facial treatments.

You’ll also appreciate the wooden deck where you can attend yoga and pilates classes and the wooden gym for training on Nohrd bikes and rowers.

For active travelers and all guests who want to experience Kefalonia’s incredible nature splendors, Eliamos Villas Hotel & Spa organizes private boat cruises, winetasting tours, and trips to local attractions, including beaches like Myrtos, Antisamos, and Skala, and caves like Melissani and Drogarati. Hiking and cycling tours to the summit of Mount Ainos or the ancient ruins of the Castle of Saint George are also available. If you want to explore Kefalonia on your own, the hotel has a fleet of Nilox X7 Plus e-bikes available at no cost to guests.

Book directly to enjoy exclusive benefits and perks, including a 15% discount on Spa & Wellness treatments and a 10% discount on selected dates when you log in with your email account.

Attractions Near Eliamos Villas Hotel & Spa

Castle of Saint George in Peratata: A Venetian fortress used as the capital of Kefalonia until 1757. It’s a ruined landmark today, towering over the villages of Peratata and Travliata from a 320m peak offering breathtaking views over the two and the island. The fortress occupies an area of 16,000 square meters to explore at your own pace. Wear appropriate apparel and hiking shoes. You’ll also need sunscreen protection and plenty of water when you visit this historical landmark. The entrance is free. Take this opportunity to visit the ruins of Evangelistria Church. You will find excellent dining opportunities in Peratata, for example, at Olive Lounge Restaurant and Bar or Kastro Cafe.

Agios Andreas Milapidias Monastery: Another historical landmark in Peratata, the nunnery dates from 1579. After the earthquake of 1953, an old church survived, currently housing an ecclesiastical Byzantine Museum (founded in 1988). The monastery has a souvenir shop where you can buy artisan handicrafts made by the nuns.

Orealios Gaea Winery: Winegrowers from Omala (Plateau of Omalon) in the Robola wine-growing region of Kefalonia. You can stroll among endless vineyards and visit the winery for tours and wine tastings. You are close to Mount Ainos National Park, where you can explore nature trails and enjoy the pristine beauty of Kefalonia and endless views of the Ionian Sea—a 25-minute drive from Eliamos Villas Hotel & Spa.

Palia Valsamata (Old Valsamata): An abandoned village near the Monastery of Saint Gerasimos offers a glimpse into the lives of the locals before the earthquake of 1953, which destroyed the settlement. You’ll see scattered tools, furnishings, and appliances among ruins overrun by shrubs and wild plants.

There are also enough beaches to satisfy your need for sea and sun, plus watersports (SUP, kayaking, fishing, diving, etc.) and other opportunities for active pursuits: hiking, cycling, spelunking, Jeep safaris, horseback riding, and wild nature expeditions.