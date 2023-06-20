Stunning Crete Hotel Outside Chania Lists for € 1,500,000

This Cretan guesthouse is on the outskirts of Armenoi in the center of the beautiful Apokoronas region of Crete. Built on a hillside facing the East, the property affords stunning views of the Koiliari River, the Cretan Sea, and Souda Bay.

Initially constructed in 1900, the property was newly rebuilt and transformed into a Crete hotel in 2005. Listed for € 1,500,000, the hotel is divided into five two-story maisonettes. Each has a large bedroom on one level and an open living, dining, and kitchen area on the lower level.

One of the maisonettes – upper floor sleeping quarters – Elizabeth Estate Agency photo

The 840 square meters of grounds outside wrap around a heated eco-pool of almost 40 square meters. There’s also a Turkish bath, a gym, a study and library, and a fully accommodating grocery store on the premises.

In addition, each maisonette in this Crete hotel has a balcony or terrace with stunning views, solar panels, ecological air conditioning units, a fireplace, and complete furnishings.

This part of Crete is a hiking and nature wonderland just 10 minutes from Stylos Village. Your guests will find many traditional tavernas, mini-markets, and other facilities open year-round. It’s just a 20-minute drive to the seaside town of Kalyves, which has a beautiful sandy beach, many shops and taverns, and a super relaxed atmosphere.

A view of the heated pool and the hotel’s surrounds – Elizabeth Estate Agency

About Apokoronas

The district of Apokoronas is in the northeast corner of the Chania prefecture at the foot of the picturesque White Mountains. The area is one of the most lush regions of the island and has some of the most interesting sites and attractions. Lake Kournas, Crete’s only freshwater lake, is not far from the hotel. Nearby, you’ll also find fantastic traditional villages like Vamos and Vrysses and world-class beach resorts as well. For the archaeology and history buff, the ruins of ancient Aptera are located on a hill above the bay of Souda.

Interested parties should telephone the Elizabeth Estate Agency at +30 28210 62720