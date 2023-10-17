Luxury and Charm: A Look at Elegant Hotel Collection

“An Elegant Collection Hotel is epitomized by an ethos of hospitality at its core. Grace, genuine warmth, and authenticity are at the heart of each and every property we invite to be a member of the collection,” Catt McLeod, Vice President of Brand Development, Elegant Hotel Collection, said in an interview on the company’s official site.

Elegant Hotel Collection announced its official launch with 25 luxury hotels (although the site only lists 24), aiming to grow to 50 properties by 2024. The Elegant Hotel Collection is available globally through the HO GDS chain code (a two-character code used to identify a property within a Global Distribution System) powered by HotelREZ.

The newly launched hospitality brand will expand by invitation only, creating a luxury community where individual hotels receive personalized service. Elegant Hotel Collection noticed a gap in the luxury market and settled to offer a fresh perspective on high-end travel. All the properties on its current roster embody the five elements of the Elegant Hotel Collection brand: Hospitality, Authenticity, Inclusivity, Innovation, and Sustainability.

Elegant Hotel Collection will adopt a dynamic, technology-driven approach to luxury distribution. The group will operate on a unique pay-on-performance model focusing on results-based pricing rather than fixed costs, leading to measurable ROI.

Catt McLeod (Photo: Business Wire)

“Many independent luxury properties have been questioning the return on investment from their current representation and have been left behind in the race to find meaningful routes to market. We will enable them to find their own voice and thrive, providing personalized support, global distribution, and critically both incremental growth with a positive financial return,” said Catt McLeod in the official communiqué.

As members of an exclusive community of hoteliers, member hotels will enjoy benefits that will make them thrive in the competitive global landscape.

“For hoteliers, we identified a gap in the market for a provider of best-in-class technology and the highest operational standards to support some of these exquisite independent hotels that aren’t part of the large global chains. By providing a platform and full-service support to help these luxury independent hotels compete in the marketplace, they can reach new audiences, both inspiring guests and enabling them to book their chosen hotel through their preferred channel,” explained McLeod.

The new full-service luxury soft brand offers hoteliers complete marketing and channel distribution solutions, including a Booking Engine, a full suite of Web Services, GDS, OTA, multi-media and content management, RFPs, and commission processing. Hoteliers will also have access to a tailored account management plan detailing sales activities and marketing initiatives, including social media and worldwide travel trade and consumer brand marketing through global agency representation and partnerships.

Elegant Hotel Collection currently has 24 luxury members, including two yacht hotels in London and Gibraltar, 15 properties in the UK, three hotels in Malta, a resort in Thailand, a grand hotel in Switzerland, a villa in Morroco, and a townhouse in Mykonos, Greece.