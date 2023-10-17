Weather Alert: Storm Babet Set to Hit the United Kingdom

Ireland, Northern Ireland, and the UK are preparing for the upcoming arrival of Storm Babet. Ryanair has issued a warning regarding possible delays for flights to and from Ireland on Tuesday, October 17th, and Wednesday, October 18th, 2023, due to the storm:

Affected passengers will be notified and any passengers travelling to/from Ireland on Tue 17 / Wed 18 Oct should check their Ryanair app for flight updates before travelling to the airport. We regret any inconvenience caused to passengers as a result of this storm which is outside of Ryanair’s control and affects all airlines operating to/from Ireland on Tue 17 & Wed 18 Oct. Ryanair

Babet, the second named storm of the season, has raised concerns due to its potential to cause significant impacts on the country. Excessive rainfall may result in flooding and disruption across large areas of the UK. The Met Office has issued several yellow weather warnings for the East of England, the North East, Yorkshire, the East Midlands, parts of eastern Northern Ireland, and most of Scotland to address this.

“Heavy and persistent rain will fall onto already saturated ground, bringing a risk of flooding. It is important to stay up to date with warnings from your local flood warning agency as well as the local authorities,” said Steven Keates, Deputy Chief Meteorologist with the Met Office. “As well as heavy rain, Storm Babet will bring some very strong winds and large waves near some eastern coasts too. Gusts in excess of 60mph are possible in eastern and northern Scotland from Thursday. It is likely Met Office warnings will be updated through the week,” he added. Met Office – Storm Babet has been named

The Scottish Flood Forecast has issued an amber alert for Thursday, October 19th, 2023, highlighting likely impacts, including flooding, disruption to infrastructure, danger to life, and damage to buildings in Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City, Central, Dundee and Angus, and Tayside.

There is a high probability of flooding in the northeastern regions starting Thursday due to heavy rain in the forecast. Overtopping of waves may occur, particularly in the eastern areas. Please refer to the highlighted section on the map. Expect significant impacts from severe flooding.

Babet is expected to approach the UK from the south, moving up from the western coast of the Iberian Peninsula. By Tuesday evening, it will reach the western part of the UK. Northern Ireland will experience the storm’s impact first, as their warning will come into effect on Tuesday evening.

Authorities warn people who live or work in an area that could be affected to proactively plan and ensure their safety – flood plans are available online here. Residents are also advised to take extra care if they need to travel.

Rain will become heavy and persistent from Thursday through to Saturday. (Image:

MET OFFICE)

“If you have not already signed up to Floodline, you can do so now to receive free updates for where you live, or travel through, directly to your phone. Follow SEPA’s social media, especially @SEPAflood on X for the latest information.” David Morgan, Flood Duty Manager for the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) in an official Met Office press release.

Flood Alerts and Warnings will be issued as necessary while the Met Office and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency monitor the situation around the clock.