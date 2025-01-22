Stoiximan AegeanBall Festival Returns to Syros in June

The Stoiximan AegeanBall Festival is back in Syros from June 27 to 29, 2025. Now in its seventh year, this FIBA 3X3 event transforms the island into a basketball hotspot. Blending sports, entertainment, and the charm of the Aegean, it’s more than a tournament—it’s a celebration.

Highlights from the 2024 Festival

Over 2,500 daily visitors flocked to Syros in 2024 to watch a record-breaking lineup of games.

The iconic Miaouli Square became a hub for basketball enthusiasts, with four fully active open courts.

Competitors between 8 and 57 years old took to the court, representing 156 teams and 540 players.

The event continued to raise the bar, with growing attendance and unmatched energy.

The festival, a vision brought to life by EuroLeague legend Giorgos Printezis, has earned its place as a staple of Greece’s basketball scene.

What to Expect in 2025

This year promises even more. Organizers are teasing surprise guest appearances, new activities, and expanded experiences for fans and players alike.

Every corner of Syros will pulse with basketball buzz, offering something for everyone—from courtside action to parallel events.

Fans visiting during this period should book accommodations early: the festival draws huge crowds, quickly filling Syros’ hotels and guesthouses.

Beyond Basketball: A Syros Escape

This is the perfect opportunity for tourists to combine sports with island exploration. Syros’ unique Cycladic architecture and the endless blues of the Aegean Sea provide an unforgettable backdrop. Whether shooting hoops or soaking in the island’s beauty, this three-day event offers a truly immersive experience.

For the fourth year in a row, Stoiximan sponsors the festival, fueling its growth and reinforcing its commitment to amateur sports and Syros’ local tourism. Stoiximan’s support seeks “to showcase positive role models and promote a love for sports.”

The festival is made possible by a collaboration between Progame, the Municipality of Syros-Ermoupolis, and the South Aegean Region. Together, they’ve created something beyond just another competition—it’s a community event that drives tourism and sportsmanship.

Stay tuned for announcements about registrations, schedules, and events in the coming weeks.

If you plan a trip to Syros this summer, circle the dates. The Stoiximan AegeanBall Festival is not just an event; it’s an experience that brings together sport, culture, and the vibrant energy of one of Greece’s most beautiful destinations.