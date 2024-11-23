World’s First Life-Size LEGO Tram Is a Homage to 137 Years of Tram Transport in Budapest

A remarkable sight awaits visitors to Budapest during the Advent season—a life-size LEGO Tram stationed at Deák Ferenc Square. Designed to captivate the imagination of both children and adults, this tram celebrates creativity and the art of public transport. Constructed from approximately 1.8 million classic LEGO bricks, it is a striking example of innovative design and playful ingenuity.

This collaborative effort by BKK, BKV, Budapest Brand, and LEGO Hungary highlights the interplay of design and engineering. Unlike many large-scale LEGO models, the tram uses only traditional LEGO pieces rather than flexible elements. Its sturdy frame balances practicality with artistry, making it an enduring urban centrepiece.

Balázs Dóczy, a renowned LEGO designer, envisioned the tram’s structure. Its vibrant exterior appears simple at first glance, like something a child might dream up. However, closer inspection reveals intricate detailing: every large block consists of thousands of smaller pieces, underscoring meticulous planning and execution.

Key Specifications of the LEGO Tram:

Length : 11.5 meters

: 11.5 meters Height : 2 meters

: 2 meters Width : 2 meters

: 2 meters Weight : 4,500 kg of LEGO bricks; 2,500 kg for the metal frame

: 4,500 kg of LEGO bricks; 2,500 kg for the metal frame Number of Bricks : 1.8 million

: 1.8 million Construction Time : 6,800 hours

: 6,800 hours Team: Built by 90 designers and builders

Pulled by Budapest’s Iconic “Muki”

Adding to its charm, the LEGO Tram is towed by “Muki,” a beloved freight tram familiar to enthusiasts for its maintenance work. Together, they create a unique and joyful pairing. This dynamic duo also celebrates the 137-year history of trams in Budapest, which began in 1887.

Interactive Features for Visitors

The LEGO Tram is not just for admiring from a distance. Visitors can bring their creativity to life by attaching LEGO bricks to its lower panels. It’s a participatory experience that invites people to engage with its design directly.

Social Media Challenge

LEGO enthusiasts can get involved by snapping pictures with the tram. Participants can upload their photos on Instagram using the hashtag #legovili to win LEGO sets, including the “Downtown Tram and Stop” kit or the “Holiday Main Street” set.

Bringing Play Back into Focus

The LEGO Tram promotes awareness about the importance of play in everyday life. Studies have shown that modern life leaves little room for creativity, yet play remains vital for children and adults. This project serves as a public reminder of how imagination and playfulness can inspire awe, foster learning, and celebrate shared traditions like public transportation.