Spinalonga Rivals Knossos in Popularity

This year, Spinalonga has welcomed close to 400,000 visitors (less than in 2022, yet the year is not over), solidifying its place as Crete’s second most-visited heritage site, right after Knossos. An island steeped in history, Spinalonga draws tourists from around the globe, many of whom return multiple times, according to Mayor Manolis Menegakis of Agios Nikolaos.

Spinalonga, in the Cretan prefecture of Lassithi, is located in the natural port of Elounda and goes by several names, including the island of forbidden mirrors and the island of the living dead. This little desert island has won Greeks and visitors with its haunting allure and fascinating history. Spinalonga, a once-mighty sea stronghold, now hides the secrets of its past lives as a leper colony and a fortified island guarding ancient Olous.

When the leprosy colony there closed in 1957, Spinalonga underwent major transformations that impacted its modern-day legacy. Hospitals on the mainland took in the remaining residents, and the necessity for a separate colony dwindled once leprosy treatments became more successful. From a site of seclusion and anguish to an enthralling tourist attraction, this was the start of a new age for Spinalonga.

Spinalonga’s history is filled with tales of resilience and the human spirit.

Travelers from all over the globe go to Spinalonga today to investigate its fascinating past and explore its eerie remains. The island’s resiliency is on full display, and visitors may get a rare and moving look into an intriguing and tragic period in Greek history. Those who go into the dilapidated structures and wind their way down the tiny alleys can’t help but be amazed by the people who lived here in bygone days.

The island’s historical footprint remains vivid across its landscape, earning it a nomination for UNESCO World Heritage status.

A Treasure Trove of Archaeological Values

The island is not just a relic of the past; it continues attracting international and local visitors with its remarkable archaeological findings. Some of these treasures have already been showcased, and the ongoing efforts to highlight others promise exciting discoveries for future visitors.

Thousands step onto Spinalonga daily to admire Venetian walls and restored structures from the leper colony era. Mayor Menegakis emphasizes the significance of this site, underscoring the municipality’s ambition to secure UNESCO protection. The island remains accessible via frequent boat trips from nearby Plaka, Elounda, and Agios Nikolaos, weaving the visits into the local economy harmoniously and making visitors feel like part of the community.

Several restoration works are proposed and will commence on the island to further the island’s tourist appeal while preserving its architectural values. For example, efforts to preserve and promote the Venetian castle include restoring the structures of the Leprosy Hospital.

“Spinalonga was an extraordinarily significant fortification complex of the Venetian period, but also a location packed with painful memories from when the island functioned as a leprosarium,” said Lina Mendoni, the Greek Minister of Culture.

Improving Accessibility for All

Aiming to improve access for visitors with disabilities, the municipality is exploring the construction of a new pier and upgrading the current docking facilities. A preliminary study supports these enhancements, and the municipality hopes to receive financial support from the Ministry of Culture and the Region of Crete.

Efforts are also underway to illuminate Spinalonga, following in the footsteps of iconic sites like the Parthenon. A lighting study by Eleftheria Deko, prompted by local entrepreneur Kostantza Sbokou, seeks to highlight the island’s architectural and cultural essence, giving it a lively presence at night.

“The proposal for the lighting study of the fortified island of Spinalonga which has been submitted to the municipality by the lighting designer Mrs. Eleftheria Deco, at the urging of Mrs. Kostanza Sbokou, a local entrepreneur, mainly highlights the architectural interventions but also the settlement of Spinalonga with in such a way that during the night hours it appears to be inhabited by people. A fleeting memory of the long-term presence and living of human existence and activity – a visual narrative of the island’s history that also acquires an entity at night,” said the mayor.

Mayor Menegakis shared ongoing projects for a related planning contract pending funding approval from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs: in partnership with the Ministries of Culture and Maritime & Island Policy, the Agios Nikolaos Municipality, and the Development Organization Daedalus, this initiative showcases a collective dedication to preserving and enhancing Spinalonga’s appeal.