Blossoming Peach Trees festival returns to Veria.

Events include a photography contest, music, art, cycling, and a wine party.

Activities take place across the Imathia countryside.

The festival promotes spring tourism and local identity.

The programme runs from March 14 to 22, with the main events mid-month.

The Tourist Group of Veria is welcoming spring 2026 with the return of the Blossoming Peach Trees festival, an event that has gradually grown from a local celebration into one of the most recognisable seasonal attractions in northern Greece.

Set in the plains of Imathia, where thousands of peach trees bloom simultaneously, the festival combines nature, photography, music, food, and outdoor activities, offering visitors a reason to travel outside the usual summer season.

This year’s message focuses on connection, respect, and shared experience, themes that fit naturally with a landscape that turns completely pink for a few short weeks every March.

Organisers say the goal is simple: slow down, step outside, and enjoy the countryside at its most photogenic.

Photo by Thanos Charisis, 3rd place winner at the 8th Blossoming Peach Trees Photography Contest.

Photography, Music, Wine, and a Lot of Pink

At the center of the 2026 programme is the 9th Blossoming Peach Trees Photography Contest, titled Where Love Blooms, inviting participants to capture authentic moments among the flowering orchards.

Photographers are encouraged to focus on real emotions — family, friendship, nature, and everyday life — using the peach blossoms as a natural backdrop.

The festival also includes outdoor gatherings, music events, artistic installations, and food experiences, turning the blooming season into a full cultural programme rather than a single weekend celebration.

Full Programme of Events

Saturday, March 14, 2026

Park of Elias – Agioi Anargyroi – 11:00: The festival opens with creative activities for children and adults, music, and outdoor games overlooking the blooming plain.

Visitors can take part in puzzle competitions, collective art projects, and face painting, all designed to bring families into the countryside at the start of the flowering season.

Sunday, March 15, 2026

Kouloura – 11:00 to 14:00, The Field That Whispers Love: Participants gather among the peach trees for a symbolic action celebrating connection and community.

Music, outdoor activities, and colour effects will accompany the event, while specially designed installations allow visitors to take photos in themed settings dedicated to different expressions of love, from family life to rural tradition.

Local products and wine tastings will also be available, turning the orchards into a temporary open-air meeting place.

Saturday, March 21, 2026

Mesi Village – 11:00 to 14:00, Spring Equinox Event: The second weekend of the festival coincides with the spring equinox and takes place in the village of Mesi, where decorated tractors, outdoor games, and music create a setting that combines agricultural life with modern festival atmosphere.

Visitors are invited to explore the fields, take photographs, and join activities organised with the local cultural association.

Saturday, March 21, 2026

Sala Elia – 21:30, Pink Wine Party: The evening event of the festival returns with the now-traditional Pink Wine Party, featuring music from the 1980s and 1990s, local wine, and a dress code that requires at least one touch of pink.

Part of the proceeds will support local mental-health initiatives, adding a charitable element to the celebration.

Sunday, March 22, 2026

Final Event – 11:00 to 14:00, Cycling and Hiking in the Blossom Fields: The festival closes with a group cycling ride and hiking route through the blooming countryside, organised in cooperation with local outdoor clubs.

Participants will move through the peach fields, with views of the surrounding mountains, and finish the route with music, photographs, and outdoor gatherings.

Events Throughout March

In addition to the main weekends, several parallel activities will take place during the month:

Art installation project inspired by peach blossoms

Pink Cocktail and Wine Festival in local shops

Cultural events in Veria and the surrounding villages

Outdoor photography spots across the plain

These smaller events aim to keep visitors coming throughout March rather than only during peak bloom.

The Blossoming Peach Trees festival is part of a wider effort to promote seasonal travel in Greece, encouraging visitors to explore rural areas outside the summer months.

For Imathia, the blooming season lasts only a short time, but it offers something rare in tourism: a landscape that cannot be postponed, repeated, or moved indoors.