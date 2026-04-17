With 35% forest cover, Vilnius ranks among Europe’s greenest capitals. The city hosts 81 bird species, including the rare Corncrake and Red-breasted Flycatcher.

The Vilnelė River maintains mountain-stream water quality, allowing Baltic salmon to spawn in the city center. According to Jolanta Radžiūnienė, biodiversity expert and director of the Pavilniai and Verkiai Regional Parks, “Salmon can spawn here because the Vilnelė is very stony. When the water flows over the stones, it is strongly aerated and therefore oxygen-rich. Unlike in the Neris or other rivers where salmon only migrate through, here they build their nests and reproduce.”

Local bunkers house some of Europe’s largest hibernating bat colonies, including the rare Barbastelle (Barbastella barbastellus). “The Antakalnis bunker and the Paneriai tunnel are important wintering sites and are home to some of the largest wintering bat populations in Europe. The barbastelle bat, one of the rarest bat species in the European Union, as well as Brandt’s bat, have also been found at these locations,” explains Jolanta Radžiūnienė.

A Sanctuary for the Rare and the Wild

While most cities struggle to maintain a single park, Vilnius is an archipelago of 13 protected nature reserves. Beneath the surface, the city’s history provides a home for its most elusive residents; the bunkers of Antakalnis and the Paneriai tunnel serve as massive hibernating chambers for European bat populations. High above, the skyline is home to 81 bird species.

“Although human activities heavily influence Vingis Park, the diversity of bird species there is probably among the highest in the city,” says nature photographer Marius Čepulis.

Birdwatching, once a niche hobby, has seen a massive cultural shift. By 2025, the market reached $70.04 billion, and recent data suggests that 54% of travelers now want to try their hand at spotting rare species like the Barred Warbler or the Marsh Harrier while on holiday. In the district of Pilaitė, residents wake up to a biodiversity count of 48 different bird species—a figure that rivals many remote wilderness areas.

“Birds are not only an important part of the urban ecosystem, but also one of its most important indicators of environmental health, as their populations respond quickly to environmental changes,” said Anton Nikitin, Chief Sustainability Officer of the City of Vilnius.

The Philosophy of the “Sengirės”

The Lithuanians have a word for it: Sengirės. These ancient, old-growth forests are increasingly vanishing from the European map. In Vilnius, these aren’t just scenic backdrops; they are vital infrastructure. According to Chief Sustainability Officer Anton Nikitin, these woods prevent soil erosion and scrub the city’s air, creating a “full-circle” environmental benefit.

Walking through Vingis Park, you aren’t just in a recreational area; you are in a habitat where grass snakes weave through residential Žvėrynas and the rare Barbastelle bat hunts over the Neris River.

“Vilnius is home to a surprisingly large diversity of species. Even in residential areas like Žverynas, grass snakes can be found. Many species that were previously considered rare are now regularly observed in the city,” says Marius Čepulis.

It is a reminder that a city doesn’t have to be a void where nature goes to die, but can instead be the very place where it thrives.