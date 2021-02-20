Heraklion MP Igoumenidis Lambasts Mitsotakis Over Heraklion “Red” Alert

Pin 0 Shares

In a just-published press release from Heraklion MP Dr. Nikos E. Igoumenidis, the cardiologist parliamentarian lambasts the Mitsotakis administration over Heraklion, Crete’s current coronavirus “red” status.

According to the Syriza representative of Crete’s biggest city says the current Greek administration has totally failed the citizens of Heraklion. Igoumenidis says the return to hard lockdown should not have been necessary, and that the government’s strategy is deeply flawed. More specifically, Igoumenidis calls for the following immediate actions:

To immediately begin extensive tracking , mass testing of the community, especially vulnerable groups, as well as citizens in crowded places (schools, workplaces, etc.), and, depending on the results, targeted measures . Key to the cardiologist’s suggested strategy is a serious change in the terms of health-safe operation of the “hotbeds” of over-transmission, instead of the horizontal closure of society.

Igoumenidis goes on to suggest that the current administration has been derelict in protecting Greece’s tourism industry, which is key to the already damaged economy. He says the administration’s policies have been derelict for some time, and that PM Mitsotakis is attempting to sweep under the rug, these deficiencies.

As of 6 am this morning, Heraklion is condition “red” for new coronavirus cases. The city was only a few days ago, one of the main “green” cities in Europe.