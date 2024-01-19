Raw Travel to Premiere My Summer in Ukraine Documentary in April

AIM Tell-A-Vision® Group (AIM TV) has unveiled its plans to debut a four-part docuseries titled “My Summer in Ukraine”, commencing on April 27 and culminating on May 19, 2024, through broadcast syndication.

The series, based on Raw Travel Producer and Host Robert G. Rose’s experiences in Ukraine during the summer of 2023, delves into the intricacies of travelling in a conflict zone. Rose provides insights into the lives of humanitarians, filmmakers, soldiers, and inspiring Ukrainians.

The docuseries chronicles Rose’s journeys to various hotspots, including Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, and a perilous expedition to Kherson City, where he and his companions encountered mortar fire from Russian munitions.

The timing of the trip was serendipitous, coinciding with significant events such as the Russian explosion of Ukraine’s Kakhovka Dam, which resulted in devastating consequences for numerous farms and villages. Additionally, Rose found himself near the Russian border during Yevgeny Prigozhin’s ill-fated coup attempt against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Despite the harrowing encounters, “My Summer in Ukraine” encapsulates moments of warmth and hope, such as the poignant reunion of Raw Travel Ukrainian refugee videographer Anastasia Zui with her father in Kharkiv. The series also captures heartening scenes at orphanages and humanitarian centres, offering a multifaceted portrayal of the Ukrainian landscape.

In June and July of 2023, Robert G. Rose of Raw Travel TV took a summer vacation to Ukraine. Here is just a sample of what he witnessed. Music by Guatemalan Surf-punk band “Los Tiros.”

For those seeking more profound insight into the series, a trailer is available at MySummerInUkraine.com. Furthermore, the newly launched website, RawTravelUkraine.com, is a comprehensive platform featuring valuable content, tips, and resources to support Ukraine while providing essential historical and factual information. Additionally, the site offers the opportunity to schedule media interviews or engage with distinguished experts possessing unique narratives to share.

“My Summer in Ukraine” comprises a four-part documentary series chronicling Robert G. Rose’s expedition to Ukraine in the summer of 2023 alongside Anastasia Zui, an esteemed Ukrainian cinematographer. Together, they ventured through various regions of Ukraine, including Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Irpin, Bucha, and beyond, engaging with humanitarians and soldiers. The documentary aims to unveil a lesser-known aspect of war, offering audiences a unique perspective.

“My Summer in Ukraine” is scheduled to debut from April 27 to May 19, 2024, on broadcast TV before embarking on the film festival circuit.