An Unnecessary Escalation Stalls Port Operations in Santorini

Over 5,000 passengers didn’t make it to Santorini this Monday, June 22. A one-day protest by tourist bus operators brought cruise operations to a grinding halt, with ships like the MSC Sinfonia and Norwegian Pearl cancelling their calls altogether.

The logistical fallout was swift, affecting thousands of travelers and local businesses:

The MSC Sinfonia and Norwegian Pearl cancelled their calls to Santorini entirely.

The Celebrity Ascent postponed its arrival until Tuesday, June 23.

The conflict stems from a new municipal passenger management system, commonly referred to as the 70-30 rule. Under this mandate:

70% of passengers must disembark at Fira’s Old Port.

of passengers must disembark at Fira’s Old Port. 30% must disembark at Athinios Port (the New Port), where the island’s organized coach fleet is stationed.

The Association of Tourist Offices and Buses of Santorini has labeled the arrangement “unfair and dysfunctional.” Their primary objections include the lack of adequate parking, the absence of organized meeting points, and the strain this shift places on the island’s already congested cable car system. Operators argue the policy was pushed through without proper planning or consultation, making it impossible to effectively manage shore excursions.

While municipal officials insist that the protest is an overreaction—maintaining that discussions regarding visitor management were already in progress—bus operators reject the blame. They maintain that the impasse is a direct result of the Municipality of Thira implementing top-down decisions without engaging transport stakeholders.

As of now, the bus operators are calling for an immediate review of the measure and a seat at the table to develop a functional, long-term strategy for managing the island’s cruise sector.