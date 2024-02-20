Delta Path-of-totality Flights to Watch the Great American Eclipse from 30,000 Feet

The total solar eclipse will be visible in the air from DL 1218, Austin-Detroit, on April 8.

On April 8, 2024, Delta is running a special trip from Austin to Detroit so that people who are interested in the Great American Eclipse can spend as much time as possible in the path of totality.

“The April 8 eclipse is the last total eclipse we’ll see over North America until 2044,” said Warren Weston, Delta Air Lines Lead Meteorologist. “This eclipse will last more than twice as long as the one that occurred in 2017, and the path is nearly twice as wide.”



The Delta flight 1218 on an A220-300 has extra-large screens that will make the view even better. The plane will leave Austin at 12:15 p.m. CT and land in Detroit at 4:20 p.m. ET. This is so that everyone on board has the best chance of seeing the sun eclipse safely at its peak. Delta has made flight plans to make the most of the time in the line of totality. However, this could change because of things like weather and air traffic control that are out of Delta’s control and could affect timing and planes.

Other Delta Path-of-totality Flights on April 8, 2024

Even if you’re not on this special flight, Delta passengers will have great chances to see the eclipse on five other lines on April 8. If you’re on any of these planes, don’t forget your safety glasses:

DL 5699, DTW-HPN, 2:59 pm EST departure, ERJ-175

DL 924, LAX-DFW, 8:40 am PST departure, A320

DL 2869, LAX-SAT, 9:00 am PST departure, A319

DL 1001, SLC-SAT, 10:08 am MST departure, A220-300

DL 1683, SLC-AUS, 9:55 am MST departure, A320

And if you’d rather watch the event from the ground, Delta goes to many places in the line of totality, such as Austin, Texas (AUS), San Antonio, Texas (SAT), and Little Rock, Arkansas (LIT).