CiaoFlorence Launches Wheelchair-Friendly Tours

CiaoFlorence launched a new catalogue of accessible experiences, especially for tourists with mobility problems or wheelchair users visiting Florence to see Tuscany and the city centre.

Florence Without Barriers is a series of tailor-made private accessible tours and transfer services in Florence, with the goal of making travel inclusive and accessible to everyone by breaking down the city’s architectural obstacles.

Available Florence Without Barriers tours

Guided tour of the Uffizi Gallery and guided tour of the Accademia Gallery: an opportunity to discover two of the world’s most famous museums, the Uffizi Gallery and the Accademia, with an expert local guide, through a tailor-made exclusive experience, specifically designed for people with mobility disabilities or wheelchair users.

Guided tour of Florence's historic centre : To break down the city's boundaries, a private guide will accompany you on a totally accessible route through the alleys of the Cradle of the Renaissance, revealing its wonderful history and majestic architecture.

A private boat tour on the Arno River onboard a typical Florentine gondola provides an exceptional view of the city from a unique perspective.

A private gourmet tour provides an opportunity to sample Tuscan delights. A one-of-a-kind private experience in the centre of Florence where you can sample the best of local food without worry.

Private transfer service from and to the train station and airport: To avoid the stress of public transportation, CiaoFlorence arranges convenient private trips from the airport or train station to your Florence lodging and vice versa in a luxury minivan with an authorized travel ramp to carry wheelchair users.

If you wish to learn more about Florence Without Barriers, please call +39 055 354 044 or visit www.ciaoflorence.it