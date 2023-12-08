Deepdub Rolls out Royalty Program for AI Voice Clones

Deepdub, an Israeli AI-based audiovisual dubbing and language localization company, has announced the launch of its Voice Artist Royalty Program. The program aims to provide fair compensation to voice talent for the use of their voices in AI-powered dubbing, voice cloning, and other synthetic voice projects.

The announcement comes after months of strikes within the entertainment industry, specifically involving the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG). These strikes resulted from concerns regarding compensation for voice actors in AI and voice cloning projects and issues related to job security and intellectual property rights.

Ofir Krakowski, CEO and co-founder of Deepdub emphasized the company’s commitment to ensuring that voice talent receive proper compensation for their artistry and skill. The Voice Artist Royalty Program enables performers to participate in the growing world of AI voice technology in a fair and ethical manner.

Voice actors can submit a sample of their voice to Deepdub, which, once approved, becomes available for use in audio-visual productions through a marketplace. This ensures that voice artists are compensated each time their voice is utilized in a project, allowing them to benefit from their voice across various productions. The compensation rates depend on factors such as language, region, actor, and frequency of voice usage.

Deepdub’s initiative supports voice artists and addresses the growing demand for AI voice technology in the entertainment industry. The program provides a framework for ethical collaboration between voice talent and technology, paving the way for a mutually beneficial partnership.

How Travel Content Creators Can Utilize Deepdub for Enhanced Content Localization

Content creators in the travel industry are constantly seeking ways to engage and connect with diverse audiences across the globe. One significant barrier in achieving this is language, as travel content often includes videos or documentaries that need to be translated for international viewers. Deepdub, an AI dubbing solution, offers a valuable tool for travel content creators looking to reach wider audiences by efficiently localizing their content. Here’s how travel content creators can leverage Deepdub’s capabilities to enhance their content localization efforts:

Bridging the Language Gap with Deepdub : Deepdub’s AI-powered platform enables content creators to break through the language barrier by providing high-quality dubbing and localization services. Its innovative technology combines machine learning with a human touch to ensure that the essence and cultural nuances of the original content are preserved in the translated versions. For travel content featuring interviews, narratives, or on-location footage, Deepdub’s platform offers a seamless way to communicate with global audiences in their native languages, amplifying the impact of the content.

Expanding International Reach and Audience Engagement: By utilizing Deepdub, travel content creators can expand their international reach and engage with diverse audiences on a deeper level. The platform supports a wide array of languages, allowing content to be effectively localized for viewers across different regions. This not only increases the accessibility of the content but also fosters a sense of inclusion and connection with global viewers, ultimately enhancing audience engagement and retention.

Maintaining Authenticity and Quality: One of the primary concerns when localizing travel content is preserving the authenticity and quality of the original material. Deepdub addresses this challenge by ensuring that the localized content maintains the integrity and spirit of the original production. Travel content creators can trust Deepdub to deliver professionally dubbed content that resonates with international audiences while upholding the standards of excellence and authenticity essential in the travel industry.

Streamlining Content Localization Processes: Deepdub simplifies the content localization process for travel content creators, offering a time-efficient and cost-effective solution for dubbing and translating videos, documentaries, and promotional materials. By automating the dubbing process through AI technology, Deepdub simplifies the task of adapting content for global audiences, allowing creators to focus on producing compelling travel narratives and visuals while leaving the localization aspect to the platform.

Leveraging Partnerships for Enhanced Distribution: Deepdub's partnerships with leading entertainment platforms and distributors present a valuable opportunity for travel content creators to expand their distribution channels. By leveraging Deepdub's network and collaborations, creators can amplify the reach of their content and gain exposure to new international markets, opening doors for greater visibility and recognition within the global travel community.

As Deepdub continues to expand its presence and influence in the industry, the Voice Artist Royalty Program sets a precedent for fair compensation and ethical use of AI voice technology. By bridging the gap between traditional voice acting and AI-powered solutions, Deepdub is poised to reshape the landscape of audio-visual production and voice technologies.

In the wake of ongoing industry shifts, Deepdub’s commitment to ethical practices and fair compensation for voice talent is a significant step towards creating a sustainable and inclusive environment for artists and technology to thrive harmoniously within the entertainment industry.