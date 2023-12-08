Korean Templestay: Tradition Meets Modernity

Templestay during the 2023-2024 Visit Korea period will continue next year as the Special Templestay at major temples in English for foreigners.

Temples represent the living essence of Korea’s 1700-year-old Buddhist tradition, offering a glimpse of the past in the present moment. Templestay, a program that allows visitors to stay within temples and immerse themselves in the history and traditions, provides an opportunity to witness the vibrant continuation of monk life, echoing practices from 1700 years ago.

While time has progressed, traditions have endured through the ages. Monks dedicate themselves to preserving and propagating the unique cultural heritage of Korean Buddhism by sustaining and managing temples and engaging with the public. Within a temple, individuals can partake in the lives of monks spanning from the past to the present.

A day in a temple is dynamic. Monks rouse all living beings with the resonating sound of the wooden handbell (Monk-tak), a ritual known as “Doryangseok,” at around 3 to 4 a.m. They then engage in reciting Buddhist scriptures during the early morning “Yebul (Buddhist ceremony),” reaffirming their commitment to follow Buddha’s path to enlightenment. “Yebul” occurs three times daily, and outside of these sessions, temple visitors participate in temple upkeep activities (“Ulreok”) or fulfil assigned roles. Monks praying and devoting themselves to meditation are integral parts of daily temple routines.

Weatherstripping in the Hwaeomsa temple

Participants in the Templestay program typically spend one night and two days at a temple, partaking in activities akin to the monks’ routines. They join in “Yebul” to purify their mind and body, learning the practice of “108 bae (108 prostrations)” and “Chamseon,” or Seon meditation. Additionally, they engage in making “yeomju,” Buddhist prayer beads, or partake in conversations with monks over a cup of tea to comprehend the mindset of a practitioner and find solace in healing their minds.

Temple cuisine offers a truly unique experience for people in modern society. Prepared healthfully without chemical additives and using ingredients foraged from nature, temple cuisine reflects a dietary culture that has sustained the physical health of practitioners throughout history.

Embedded within this temple food are traditional values encapsulated as a simple “gratitude for everything.” Modern individuals accustomed to abundant food experience gratitude towards ingredients sourced from nature through temple food, learning the principle of “moderation,” consuming only what the body needs. Fully concentrating on the act of eating is presented as a unique experience, an act of meditation where one observes and acknowledges one’s body’s state.

In this context, Templestay presents a unique program to experience when visiting Korea. For those seeking an immersion in Korea’s past and present and to feel the essence of Korean Buddhism, Templestay is an excellent choice.

For more information on Templestay and to make a reservation for the program, please visit the Templestay English website.