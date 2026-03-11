Cyprus has once again moved to reassure visitors that the country remains a safe destination and that tourism activity continues without disruption, even as early signs show that regional tensions are already affecting arrivals, bookings, and short-term demand.

Deputy Minister of Tourism Costas Koumis delivered the message during the TUI Cyprus Marathon, held in Kato Paphos, an event used this year not only as a sporting gathering but also as an opportunity to send a carefully timed signal to international markets that the island remains open, stable, and ready for visitors.

Speaking on Sunday, Koumis stressed that the presence of thousands of foreign participants at the event was proof that tourism was continuing as normal.

More than 2,500 visitors arrived from abroad for the marathon weekend, a figure the minister described as an important indication that travel to Cyprus is proceeding without serious problems.

According to Koumis, this alone sends a clear message abroad.

“It was, is, and always will be a safe destination.”

Statements like this tend to appear whenever the region enters a period of instability, and while they are meant to calm travellers, they also reveal how sensitive tourism remains to events taking place far beyond the island itself.

Safe Destination Message Repeated as Bookings Begin to Slow

The deputy minister acknowledged that it is still too early to draw firm conclusions about the season, but also admitted that the first effects of the current conflict are already visible.

“It is too early to make reliable estimates regarding the course of the tourist season.”

He noted that the situation had developed only days after the outbreak of a new conflict in the wider region, emphasising that Cyprus is not involved.

“We are only on the seventh day of a new conflict that does not concern Cyprus. Cyprus has never been part of this equation. Our role is very different and very supportive in order to bring about peace.”

Even so, Koumis confirmed that tourism has already been affected in the short term, with declines in arrivals and cancellations, and a slowdown in bookings for the coming months.

“Tourism has already been affected, at least these days.”

He explained that the immediate period ahead appears most vulnerable and that the course of the season now depends largely on how the situation in the region develops.

“We are now dependent on the course of events and the escalation of the conflict.”

For a sector that depends on confidence, even small changes in perception can have an outsized effect, which is why statements about safety often appear long before the real numbers become clear.

Marathon Used as a Signal to International Markets

The TUI Cyprus Marathon, now a regular event in the country’s sports tourism calendar, provided a convenient setting to highlight normality.

Koumis noted that the marathon has been part of the national events calendar for several years and pointed out that TUI Group’s involvement as co-organiser adds international visibility to the event.

“It has been on our country’s marathon calendar for several years now… and this year, the tourism giant TUI Group is also participating as an organizer.”

According to the organisers, the programme included:

Marathon

Half Marathon (21 km)

10 km race

5 km Sunset Run

The races attracted both international participants and local runners, with the sunset run along the Paphos coastline presented as a highlight of the weekend.

Events like this play a dual role. They promote sports tourism, but they also provide visual proof that visitors are still arriving, hotels are still operating, and the season has not yet begun.

Hoteliers Say Impact Is Limited for Now, but Summer Remains the Real Test

While the government continues to reassure the market, hotel operators in Cyprus are also urging calm, patience, and flexibility, while quietly acknowledging that the situation is already affecting the sector.

Speaking to the newspaper Philenews, the president of PASYXE, Thanos Michaelides, said the recent developments in the Middle East and the temporary closure of airports in the region caused disruptions, mainly due to flight cancellations rather than a loss of interest in the destination itself.

“We had cancellations because flights to and from the Middle East were canceled when airports closed, and that includes Israel, which was and remains an important market for us. So, in fact, when airports are closed, there are cancellations due to flights being canceled.”

According to Michaelides, the most visible impact was recorded in Limassol and Paphos, where hotels operate year-round and therefore feel cancellations immediately, especially when flights are interrupted at short notice.

At the same time, he stressed that the situation is being monitored closely and that the overall picture remains manageable, at least for now.

“Cyprus continues to maintain a strong image in the European market and remains a safe tourist destination.”

This phrase has now been repeated by almost every tourism official in recent days, which usually means the message is directed less at travellers and more at the market itself.

Europe Keeps the Season Alive… for Now

Michaelides noted that the continuation of the European flight programme is currently the most important stabilising factor for the sector.

“The flight program to Europe continues uninterrupted, which is very important because it allows the normal flow of tourists to Cyprus.”

He also referred to the period when tension around the British bases caused concern, explaining that even rumours can affect bookings.

“At the time of the incident, there were cancellations at British bases as people were concerned about the situation.”

This is the familiar reality of tourism in the Eastern Mediterranean. The destination may be calm, but perception travels faster than facts.

Too Early to Judge, but not too Early to Worry

Michaelides said it is still too soon to form a clear picture, noting that only a few days have passed since the latest escalation.

“I believe it is still too early to draw clear conclusions about the impact of this situation, as it has only been eight days since it occurred. Traditionally, tourism is sensitive, but it recovers relatively quickly.”

This cautious optimism emerges whenever the region enters a crisis cycle, and sometimes it proves correct. Other times, the season depends less on optimism and more on how long the headlines last.

The timing is particularly sensitive, as the situation comes just as the summer season begins.

“We are at the beginning of the summer season. If the situation normalises soon, I believe that demand will recover… Cyprus remains a very important tourist destination for Europeans, especially the British.”

He also expressed confidence that the Israeli market, which has been unstable in recent years, will return once flights resume.

“We have experience from Israel… Flights may be suspended for a while, but as soon as they start again, the tourist flow resumes.”

Easter May Feel it, but Summer Is the Real Bet

According to the hoteliers’ association, the immediate concern is the Easter period, which comes early this year and is traditionally important for hotels.

“There may be a slight impact on Easter, but the real challenge is the rest of the summer season.”

In other words, the early weeks may show some losses, but the real question is whether the summer will start normally.

If the situation stabilises soon, the season could still return to normal, especially after two strong years.

“If the season starts normally in April, it could develop at normal levels… the last two years have been quite good.”

Michaelides added that Cyprus continues to rely heavily on the European market, and particularly on British visitors, which makes stability in flight schedules more important than any official statement.

For now, the message from both the government and the hotel industry is the same: stay calm, monitor the situation, avoid panic, and wait to see how the conflict develops.