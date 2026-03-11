Panic buying and fuel queues were reported across Cyprus.

Residents are stocking food, fuel, and basic goods.

Officials still say Cyprus is safe and tourism continues.

Hoteliers warn cancellations are already appearing.

Easter may feel the impact, but the summer season is uncertain.

Officially, Cyprus remains calm, safe, and open for tourism. In practice, the atmosphere inside supermarkets and petrol stations tells a more complicated story.

In recent days, residents across the island have been rushing to stock up on basic goods, filling carts with dry food, fuel, and household supplies, creating scenes that many say resemble the early days of the pandemic rather than the start of a tourist season. Empty shelves appearing temporarily in supermarkets, long queues at petrol stations, and growing anxiety about prices and shortages have created a sense of uncertainty that contradicts the reassuring statements coming from tourism officials.

The situation is driven less by actual shortages than by fear of what could happen next, as tensions in the Middle East push oil prices higher, disrupt flights, and revive memories of past crises.

Fuel Prices Rising Fast, and Everyone Knows What Comes Next

According to the Consumer Protection Service, the market is already under pressure from rising energy costs, with refinery prices increasing sharply in recent days.

Director Constantinos Karageorgis warned that the situation is being closely monitored, but admitted that the numbers are moving quickly. Referring to the Platts Basis Italy index, which determines fuel pricing for Cyprus, he noted that recent data shows steep increases:

gasoline refinery prices up 20–25%

diesel and heating oil up 40–45%

Retail prices are expected to follow as new shipments arrive.

Recent average prices:

Unleaded 95: €1.334 per litre

Diesel: €1.40 per litre

Heating oil: €0.981 per litre

Oil markets are reacting to disruptions in the region, with Brent rising sharply and shipping insurance costs increasing as routes near the Strait of Hormuz become more risky.

Karageorgis warned that further increases of 6–7 cents per litre may come in the next few days. He also pointed out that fuel prices affect everything else.

“Trade and prices of basic goods may be affected if the current situation continues.”

In other words, once energy rises, food follows, and once food rises, panic shopping usually follows as well.

Panic Buying Returns Even Without Real Shortages

Retailers confirm that supermarket traffic has increased sharply since the beginning of the week, with consumers buying large quantities of staple goods.

The most in-demand items are pasta, rice, canned food, legumes, baby milk powder, and diapers. Videos circulating on social media showing empty shelves have added to the tension, even though suppliers say the gaps are temporary.

Marios Antoniou, secretary general of the Cyprus Retail Association, tried to calm the situation.

“There is no question of shortages. Orders for basic products cover at least 30 days’ stock.”

He stressed that restocking delays, not real shortages, are causing the empty shelves. He said inspectors are monitoring prices to prevent profiteering. At the same time, he warned that another problem may hit the market soon: foot-and-mouth disease affecting livestock.

“Unfortunately, the supply chain and adequacy will be disrupted, while there is a visible risk of increased meat prices.”

That means the current anxiety is not only about war, but about supply chains, agriculture, and the cost of living.

Tourism Already Feels the Shock Despite Official Optimism

The uncertainty is also reaching the tourism sector, which depends heavily on stable flight schedules and consumer confidence. Retail representatives say cancellations have already appeared ahead of the Catholic Easter period, especially from the British market.

“There have already been incredible cancellations ahead of Catholic Easter…”

The impact, they say, will depend entirely on how long the conflict lasts. Tourism remains the main engine of the Cypriot economy, so any drop in bookings is felt immediately across retail, transport, and services.

“The situation is worrying on all fronts.”

Hotels, shops, and fuel stations all react to the same signal: uncertainty. While the government continues to insist that Cyprus is safe and that tourism is proceeding normally, consumer behaviour shows how quickly confidence can change.