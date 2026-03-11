Urban taxi drivers in Cyprus threaten an indefinite strike from March 10.

Main complaints include illegal taxis and rising operating costs.

Drivers warn that tourism and transport could be affected.

The airports in Larnaca and Paphos are identified as key problem areas.

Strike could hit the travel sector just as the season begins.

Urban taxi drivers in Cyprus are threatening an indefinite strike starting Tuesday, March 10, warning that the sector is heading toward what they describe as “total destruction” unless authorities immediately address long-standing problems.

In a letter dated March 4 and sent to the ministries of transport and justice, parliament, the police, the road transport department, and the licensing authority, the drivers stated that their patience has run out and that responsibility for any disruption to transport, tourism, or the wider economy will lie with the authorities if the situation is not resolved.

The letter makes it clear that the drivers had already given the government four days to respond in writing with concrete solutions, a deadline that passed without the answers the sector expected.

“Our tolerance, patience, and good faith have been exhausted.”

This is usually the moment when a labour dispute moves from complaints to action, and in a country heavily dependent on tourism, even a small transport strike tends to become a big problem very quickly.

Pirate Taxis Once Again At The Center Of The Dispute

The main complaint concerns the operation of private vehicles working as so-called pirate taxis without professional licences, a problem taxi drivers say has been ignored for too long.

According to the letter, unlicensed drivers pick up passengers at key urban locations, ports, and airports, taking business away from registered taxi operators and creating what the drivers describe as unfair competition.

They also referred to websites advertising taxi services without proper authorisation, which they say makes enforcement even harder.

“The sector has buckled under unbearable operational costs, due to the pirates, who have taken a large percentage of our pie.”

The issue is not new, and similar complaints have recurred in recent years, usually before the tourist season, with promises of stricter controls and the same arguments returning a few months later.

Airports Become The Pressure Point Again

The dispute also focuses on conditions at the airports in Larnaca and Paphos, where taxi drivers say the situation has become increasingly difficult because of competition and poor organisation.

Drivers complain about congestion at designated taxi areas and are requesting access to bus lanes at departure zones to allow faster drop-offs, arguing that current restrictions slow down operations and make the service less competitive.

They also say that basic infrastructure at taxi waiting areas is missing.

According to the letter, the lack of simple facilities such as:

rubbish bins

recycling bins

toilets

is “unthinkable and insulting,” especially in locations that serve as the first point of contact for visitors arriving in the country.

For a tourism destination that spends heavily on promotion, the absence of basic working conditions for transport operators is exactly the kind of detail that tends to be noticed only when someone threatens to stop working.

Strike Threat Comes At The Worst Possible Moment

The timing of the dispute is not ideal. The tourism season is approaching, flights are returning after recent regional tensions, and authorities are trying to reassure travellers that everything is stable.

A taxi strike, even a short one, would send the opposite message.

Drivers are calling for the immediate enforcement of existing laws, stricter controls on illegal transport services, clear licensing rules, and the protection of professional operators, arguing that without these measures, the sector cannot survive.

Whether the strike will actually happen depends on how quickly the authorities respond. Still, the situation highlights a familiar pattern in Mediterranean tourism economies: problems are tolerated for months, sometimes years, until the moment they threaten the season. Then suddenly everything becomes urgent.

For Cyprus, the question now is simple.

Fix the system, or explain to arriving tourists why there is no taxi outside the airport.

