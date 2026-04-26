VOAK Progress Key to Kastelli Airport’s Success

Completing the Northern Road Axis of Crete (VOAK) is crucial for the new Kastelli Airport, as it will enable people to travel more quickly across the island.

Construction is underway on all major sections, including the important bypasses at Chania, Rethymno, and Heraklion.

Immediate interventions are being implemented at high-risk sections of the existing road to reduce accidents while the new highway is under construction.

Following Prime Minister Mitsotakis’s directive, plans are underway to extend the highway to Sitia.

Cretan tourism depends on more than just great hotels and beautiful scenery. Good transportation is also important. With the new Kastelli International Airport almost finished, major work is underway on the Northern Road Axis (VOAK). To support the airport’s role as a Mediterranean hub, the 187-kilometer highway from Kissamos to Hersonissos must accommodate the anticipated increase in passenger traffic.

Bridging the Gap to the New Gateway

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport announced that work is now focused on building bypasses around Crete’s three biggest cities: Chania, Rethymno, and Heraklion. These bypasses will help keep transit traffic out of city centers, which will be especially important when Kastelli starts bringing thousands of travelers onto the island’s roads.

Infrastructure Minister Christos Dimas noted that, less than a year after the contract was signed in May 2025, work is ahead of schedule. The Hersonissos–Neapoli and Neapoli–Agios Nikolaos segments are also progressing, creating a unified network that will eventually stretch from the far west to the burgeoning tourism markets of the east.

Immediate Safety Measures

While the long-term goal is a modern motorway, the ministry is addressing the current road’s “death trap” reputation. Immediate safety interventions have already been completed at two high-risk locations, and three more are in progress. These upgrades include:

Installing new lighting and updated horizontal and vertical signs.

Repairing road surfaces in areas with frequent accidents.

Making targeted improvements to urban mobility in Heraklion and Rethymno.

In a move to ensure the entire island benefits from the infrastructure boom, the Prime Minister has ordered the extension of VOAK toward Sitia. This expansion aims to open up the easternmost reaches of Crete—often overlooked due to difficult access—to the same high-end development seen in the west.