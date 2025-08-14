Stop Throwing Dinner in the Bin — Chania Pushes Back on Food Waste

EU wastes 59 million tonnes of food each year — 131 kg per person.

Every year, Europe throws away more than 59 million tonnes of food — about 131 kilos per person. Most of it never leaves the home kitchen, with households responsible for over half of all waste.

In Crete, the story is the same. The difference? Here, the casual “just throw it” shrug is as familiar as the morning coffee. Chania’s waste management authority (DEDISA) is now reminding locals that every kilo wasted is money gone — and resources gone with it.

How to Waste Less (and Keep More in Your Wallet)

Plan before you shop: Check what you already have, make a list, stick to it.

Store food properly: Follow packaging instructions for temperature and storage.

Use FEFO: First Expired, First Out — eat soon-to-expire items first.

Cook the right amount: Measure rice, pasta, and other staples.

Shop smart: Buy frozen or hot items last, keep them separate, and get home quickly.

Leftovers Done Right

Store safely and use in another meal.

Donate to those who need it.

Turn scraps into soups, stocks, or jams.

Feed suitable scraps to animals.

Compost or use the brown bin for the rest.

Why It Matters

Environment: 16% of EU greenhouse gas emissions come from food waste, with methane from landfill as a key contributor.

16% of EU greenhouse gas emissions come from food waste, with methane from landfill as a key contributor. Economy: Wasted food costs the EU €132 billion a year — and you pay your share of that.

Wasted food costs the EU €132 billion a year — and you pay your share of that. Society: 33 million Europeans cannot afford a full meal every other day.

Cutting waste is not difficult — it is a habit. It means fewer trips to the shop, smaller bills, and less guilt. If you wouldn’t throw a plate of fresh dakos into the bin, don’t do the same with the rest of your groceries.