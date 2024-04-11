Consumer Alert: Fake Luxury Items Sold in Shops in Crete

Officials on the Greek island of Crete unearthed a massive operation where dishonest businesspeople charged inflated rates for fake luxury products that passed themselves off as real. As part of a massive raid, authorities seized 23,897 counterfeit goods and fined six businesses a combined €206,500, Neakriti reported (article in Greek).

Counterfeit items harm customers and threaten real companies’ intellectual property rights. Fake goods don’t always live up to the high standards set by real brands in terms of quality, safety, and longevity. Subpar imitations cost consumers a premium; they lose money and risk their health because they don’t realize it.

Minister of Development and Investment Kostas Skrekas reaffirmed the government’s steadfast support for consumer rights and ethical trade. “Strong consumer protection measures are still in place across the board,” he said, highlighting the never-ending hunt for and punishment of business infractions.

There are consequences for those who disobey consumer laws. DI.M.E.A’s (Interdepartmental Market Control Unit) inspections across Greek territory aim to oppose unfair competition and uncover commercially infringing actions. The Hellenic Ministry of Development and Investment ranks the promotion of sound business practices among its top priorities.